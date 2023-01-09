Clubs could now be charged by the Football Association if their fans sing the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant.The chant has been heard at Chelsea’s recent matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, and also at the Manchester United v Everton FA Cup match, where it was aimed at the Toffees boss Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea player and manager.While the FA has always condemned the use of the term, it has never felt able to charge clubs over its use in the past.However, it is understood the recent conviction of Liverpool fan Paul Boardman, who admitted using the term on...

