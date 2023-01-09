Read full article on original website
Soccer-Seattle Sounders on course for Real Madrid showdown at Club World Cup
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Debutants Seattle Sounders are on course for a potential Club World Cup semi-final against Spanish giants Real Madrid following the draw for the Feb. 1-11 tournament that will be staged in Morocco.
US women’s soccer tries to overcome past lack of diversity
Crystal Dunn was often the only Black girl on her youth soccer clubs, and even when she finally made it to the national team, she did her own hair and makeup for photo shoots because “there wasn't someone set up for me."
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
Fox 59
USMNT Captain Tyler Adams Named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year
The 23-year-old made a seamless move to the English Premier League and had an outstanding World Cup. Tyler Adams began 2022 confronting concerns about his role and future with RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old ended it as a midfield anchor for Leeds United, an ever-present and inspirational World Cup captain and U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year.
Soccer-Klich joins D.C. United after leaving Leeds
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side D.C. United on a two-year contract after leaving Premier League Leeds United, the U.S. club said on Thursday.
FA could charge clubs if fans chant ‘Chelsea rent boy’ at matches
Clubs could now be charged by the Football Association if their fans sing the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant.The chant has been heard at Chelsea’s recent matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, and also at the Manchester United v Everton FA Cup match, where it was aimed at the Toffees boss Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea player and manager.While the FA has always condemned the use of the term, it has never felt able to charge clubs over its use in the past.However, it is understood the recent conviction of Liverpool fan Paul Boardman, who admitted using the term on...
CBS Sports
Nottingham Forest have received an offer from MLS side Minnesota United for striker Hwang Ui-Jo
Nottingham Forest forward Hwang Ui-Jo is subject to interest from MLS side Minnesota United. The Loons have made an offer to the Premier League club and would like to take him on a permanent basis.
Soccer-FIFA penalises Mexico for offensive chants by fans during World Cup matches
MEXICO CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country's fans made during their matches at last year's World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000).
CBS Sports
