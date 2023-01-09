ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI

Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
Fox 59

USMNT Captain Tyler Adams Named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

The 23-year-old made a seamless move to the English Premier League and had an outstanding World Cup. Tyler Adams began 2022 confronting concerns about his role and future with RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old ended it as a midfield anchor for Leeds United, an ever-present and inspirational World Cup captain and U.S. Soccer’s male player of the year.
The Independent

FA could charge clubs if fans chant ‘Chelsea rent boy’ at matches

Clubs could now be charged by the Football Association if their fans sing the ‘Chelsea rent boy’ chant.The chant has been heard at Chelsea’s recent matches against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, and also at the Manchester United v Everton FA Cup match, where it was aimed at the Toffees boss Frank Lampard, a former Chelsea player and manager.While the FA has always condemned the use of the term, it has never felt able to charge clubs over its use in the past.However, it is understood the recent conviction of Liverpool fan Paul Boardman, who admitted using the term on...

