Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
WDBJ7.com
Non-profit trying to create safer classrooms in our hometowns
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Since the pandemic, mental health and student behavior have been a struggle in the classroom. The National Institute of Education Sciences says more than 8 in 10 public schools reported an increase in troubling behavior since COVID-19. “We’ve heard from educators around the state, and you...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Public Schools closing early today
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) are dismissing two hours early this Friday. According to reports, the schools will be closed early on Jan. 13 and will conduct a test for the RCPS panic alarm app. They say during the test, staff who downloaded the app...
Taking the Waters: The Restoration of The Warm Springs Pools
After years of sustained advocacy efforts at the grassroots and state level, the historic Warm Springs Pools, also known as the Jefferson Pools, reopened for public bathing in December. On January 19 at 7 pm, Julie Langan, the Director of the Department of Historic Resources, will present a talk about the strategies and tools employed […]
WDBJ7.com
Hannes Hammer becomes first Virginia Tech football commit on scholarship from North Cross
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday was a special day for a 6′7″ offensive lineman at North Cross High School. “He’s a very determined kid. He had never played offensive line before he got here. All we did was point him in the direction and he took it from there,” says head football coach Stephen Alexander.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Library holds winter events
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can be long and difficult, but looking to your local library can keep you busy!. We sat down with Julie Phillips, Library Director from Botetourt County Libraries, to talk about all that’s happening. First, she tells us they are teaming up...
WDBJ7.com
Start-up company to create 31 jobs in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A company called PS-Fertility, Inc. is coming to Albemarle County and plans to create 31 jobs with it. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday, January 11, that this life sciences start-up will commercialize male fertility technology developed at the University of Virginia. “We are proud that...
cardinalnews.org
New River Valley leads Virginia in job growth; Lynchburg and Staunton metros see GDP shrink over past decade
When the General Assembly reconvenes next week, the governor will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address. That will, by definition, be a political statement. For a more dispassionate – and economic-focused – account of things, I refer you to the annual State of the Commonwealth Report from the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.
WSET
Lynchburg now accepting applications for community development and housing grants
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg’s Grants Administration Office is now accepting applications for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds for Program Year 2023/Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024). This grant program, which is offered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is designed to provide funding for housing and community development initiatives that benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg offers a look into the future of Riverfront Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost two decades, Lynchburg City Leaders have planned to revamp Riverfront Park. “This has actually been in concept in some way, shape, or form for about 17 years now,” said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg’s deputy director of public works. Wednesday night, the city invited...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally
Periods of rain later today with isolated storms.
WDBJ7.com
Temporary outdoor sculpture sought for Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Arts Commission is seeking temporary outdoor sculpture for its 7th Art in Roanoke installation. Work will be on display at the Elmwood Art Walk for two years. The Arts Commission is encouraging local artists to submit concepts or completed pieces ready to install. Applications...
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Treat yourself to a spa day at home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A good work-life balance is one of the keys to being your best self. After a long day of work, taking care of the kids, or even hitting the books hard at school, you should take some time for herself to relax before getting back to the daily grind. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to help you have a spa day in the comfort of your home.
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
wfxrtv.com
Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his seat against 25-year-old politician
On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. Wife of late Delegate Ronnie Campbell runs for his …. On Tuesday, voters will decide on a new delegate to represent Virginia's 24th District. FAA Update: ground order lifted. After an overnight outage affected the Notice...
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Starbucks union held rally asking to bargain first contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Starbucks employees held a rally outside the coffee shop demanding a fair contract. The Starbucks located at The Bridges was one of the first to unionize in Southwest Virginia. Employees say they have been unable to bargain their first contract since forming the union in...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
WDBJ7.com
Walmart to host Wellness Day; free health screenings and immunizations
ROANOKE and LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Walmart will host their Wellness Day at stores nationwide on Saturday. Roanoke and Lynchburg area residents will be able to receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings, as well as, affordable immunizations for COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, and more at participating pharmacies nationwide.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a brand new year, and if you’re like most people, one of your top goals is getting organized. But where do you start? How do you part with that souvenir cup that’s been in the back of your cabinet for 10 years that you never use?
