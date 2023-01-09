Read full article on original website
waer.org
NY AG files for a preliminary injunction to stop ghost guns
The New York Attorney General’s Office is again taking action to stop ghost guns from entering New York State. Attorney General Letitia James filed for a preliminary injunction against 10 national gun distributors, ordering them to immediately stop selling and shipping illegal unfinished and unsterilized gun parts, according to a news release.
waer.org
Pistol license reopened in Onondaga County, but backlog remains
The Onondaga County Sheriff Department’s pistol license unit office in Syracuse will be reopening for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but it still might be a while before getting a permit. COVID-19 closed the office, forcing the department to conduct permitting operations entirely by mail....
waer.org
Will Hochul's 2023 plans come with a big price tag?
Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
waer.org
SUNY ESF welcomes Hochul's cap and invest program
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's administration is showing support for Gov. Kathy Hochul's environmental agenda. After the governor's State of the State address, the administration described the agenda as “clear, aggressive and achievable.”. On social media, ESF offered to help design, execute and assess Hochul's proposed cap...
waer.org
Long-time CNY Community Foundation President and CEO stepping down in June
The long-time President of the Central New York Community Foundation is stepping down this summer. Buffalo native Peter Dunn has led the philanthropic organization for 15 years. During that time, CNYCF’s assets nearly quadrupled to nearly $400 million, annual grantmaking more than tripled to $18 million, and the staff grew by nine to 25. All of that led to an increase in scope and visibility across the region, including an endowment for Say yes scholarship program, the LeadSafe program to end childhood lead poisoning, and a grant program to fund black-led community projects.
waer.org
An update from California's Office of Emergency Services on its severe weather
Strong winds and heavy rains have eased a bit and cleanup is underway this morning. So far in California, more than 17 people have died in the onslaught of storms. Much of the state remains under some form of severe weather warning as flooding, fallen trees, downed power lines are making driving particularly dangerous. More rain, though, is in the forecast after some record-setting amounts. Brian Ferguson is with California's Office of Emergency Services and joins us now. Thanks for being here, Brian. Can you tell us right off the bat here where you're seeing the most damage from this weather right now?
waer.org
The Land You're On: The Letter
On this episode of The Land You're On, a wealthy landowner's 1794 letter to the State Legislature proposes disbanding the Onondaga Reservation, citing "great inconveniences" to neighbors. 2 in a 3 part series centered around items from the Special Collections Research Center at the SU Libraries. The Land You’re On...
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
waer.org
Syracuse men’s basketball back to winning ways, defeats Virginia Tech 82-72
Syracuse men’s basketball (11-6, 4-2 ACC) put together one of its best games of the season season in a 82-72 win over Virginia Tech (11-6, 1-5 ACC) on Wednesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange entered the game coming off of a 73-66 loss to No. 11...
waer.org
Syracuse men's basketball returns to Dome to face Virginia Tech
After a sloppy loss to Virginia on Saturday, Syracuse men’s basketball returns to the Dome to face the Hoos’ in-state rival - Virginia Tech - on Wednesday. In SU’s 73-66 loss to No. 11 UVA on Saturday, the Orange struggled towards the beginning of each half. In the first half, the Hoos opened up the game with a 11-2 run, then outscored the Cuse 11-0 to start half number 2. Syracuse mounted a comeback attempt late, but it was too little too late.
waer.org
Syracuse women's basketball looks to win third straight game at Boston College
After a statement win at Clemson, Syracuse women's basketball looks to keep the momentum going at Boston College. Emily Shiroff previews SU's trip to Chestnut Hill. Coming off a huge road win at Clemson, Syracuse women's basketball looks to secure its third straight win at Boston College Thursday night. A win at BC would be the Orange’s second straight road win.
