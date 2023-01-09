'Brick by brick': Albert Floyd takes over as head football coach of Rutherford High School

PANAMA CITY − Albert Floyd thinks he has what it takes to create a stand-out football team at Rutherford High School.

At a news conference on Monday held in Rutherford's media center, school officials announced Floyd, 36, will take over as head coach of the Rams football team. This marks his first head coaching job, though he has helped coach multiple football teams at other local schools.

"I'm grateful for the change, I'm ready to instill some good things into these student athletes and I'm proud to be a Rutherford Ram," Floyd said. "My heart is here. My family is here. My pride is here."

Floyd has worked under head football coaches at Bay High School, Arnold High School and Mosley High School. He also has worked as the dean of discipline for New Horizons Learning Center. He has experience as a defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Floyd graduated from Apalachicola High School, where he played middle linebacker. After high school, he attended Urbana University in Ohio and then transferred to Chowan University in North Carolina, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in social science. He played tight end throughout his college career.

Floyd said one of his first goals as head coach is to revamp the school's practice field. This not only will help create a more efficient training environment, but also give players up-to-date resources they can be proud of.

"We're going to mold and grow and do what we need to do to build this program brick by brick into the way we want it to be, so it can have a solid foundation and last for some time," he said. "I'm not going to be their friend. I'm going to be their coach. I'm coming here (and) instilling discipline. I have high expectations."

According to Jabbar Manning, athletic director for Rutherford, Floyd was selected from about a dozen applicants from across the U.S.

Manning said he and other school officials thought it was important for the new coach to be familiar with Rutherford and the surrounding area. It also was important for the new coach to be able to understand and relate to the school's students, as well as help lead them.

Manning said he is confident Floyd will be a game-changer for the school's football program and help create a culture of excellence at Rutherford.

"We've been struggling for the past couple of years, and we feel like the football program can kind of be the spearhead to help turn the whole school culture around," Manning said. "It's no easy decision when you're trying to make something of this magnitude happen, but we're definitely excited to be able to bring in coach Floyd.

"It's all hands on deck over here. Everybody's trying to do their part to make sure we support him."