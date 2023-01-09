Breaking: Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital On Monday

Coley Harvey of ESPN relayed wonderful news today from UC Health doctors.

One week to the day from Damar Hamlin being hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, the 24-year-old has been released from the facility and flown back home to Buffalo.

The news is truly cause for celebration, as Hamlin's recovery- which seemed anything but certain a week ago- now looks to be trending in the right direction.

In subsequent tweets , Harvey shed light on the doctors' decision as well as the progress Hamlin continues to make.

"Damar Hamlin had been up walking the unit at UC Medical, tolerating a regular diet and meeting with family members and the care team in order to getting him flown back to Buffalo today," Harvey reported.

Doctors reiterate that Damar Hamlin is 'neurologically intact,' which means he's walking with a normal gait. He has been walking since Friday, the day after the breathing tube was removed."

It had appeared in recent days that Hamlin was on the right track. Damar was not only lucid, but over the weekend had sent messages to fellow players around the league and was live-tweeting during the Buffalo Bills' latest game.

In a light-hearted anecdote from Harvey 's report, medical professionals spoke to the enthusiasm that Hamlin showed while cheering on his teammates.

Per Harvey, doctors said 'We learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing.'

He continued, "When the opening kickoff was run back, he [Hamlin] jumped out of his chair and set off all the alarms in the room. Docs added: 'It was a very appropriate reaction to that play.'"