ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Breaking: Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital On Monday

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rNhw_0k8mF6vA00

Coley Harvey of ESPN relayed wonderful news today from UC Health doctors.

One week to the day from Damar Hamlin being hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, the 24-year-old has been released from the facility and flown back home to Buffalo.

The news is truly cause for celebration, as Hamlin's recovery- which seemed anything but certain a week ago- now looks to be trending in the right direction.

In subsequent tweets , Harvey shed light on the doctors' decision as well as the progress Hamlin continues to make.

"Damar Hamlin had been up walking the unit at UC Medical, tolerating a regular diet and meeting with family members and the care team in order to getting him flown back to Buffalo today," Harvey reported.

Doctors reiterate that Damar Hamlin is 'neurologically intact,' which means he's walking with a normal gait. He has been walking since Friday, the day after the breathing tube was removed."

It had appeared in recent days that Hamlin was on the right track. Damar was not only lucid, but over the weekend had sent messages to fellow players around the league and was live-tweeting during the Buffalo Bills' latest game.

In a light-hearted anecdote from Harvey 's report, medical professionals spoke to the enthusiasm that Hamlin showed while cheering on his teammates.

Per Harvey, doctors said 'We learned this week that the Bills Mafia is a very real thing.'

He continued, "When the opening kickoff was run back, he [Hamlin] jumped out of his chair and set off all the alarms in the room. Docs added: 'It was a very appropriate reaction to that play.'"

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Former NFL Receiver Charles Johnson Died by Suicide, Says Medical Examiner

The former Colorado standout, who played nine seasons in the NFL, was found dead in a North Carolina hotel room in July The death of retired NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson has been ruled a suicide, according to a report from the North Carolina state medical examiner. USA Today obtained a copy of the report, which stated that the 50-year-old former athlete died in July after overdosing from drugs. The report states that he had "acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity." He had no known medical conditions or active...
COLORADO STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident

Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center

Nine days after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati, Bills safety Damar Hamlin has gone home. The Bills have announced that Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center. Hamlin arrived on Monday, after being released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Tuesday, he underwent...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy