Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Related
Advocates call for driver safety reminders after avid bicyclist hit, killed in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly bicycle crash in Plaza Midwood last week has now left family and friends of 30-year-old Kristie Crowder grieving an unimaginable loss. Crowder, an alum of UNC Charlotte and a resident of the NoDa neighborhood, is described by those who knew her best as some who was always doing anything and everything she could for others.
'I'm so sorry' | Truck driver who hit, killed CMPD officer remorseful
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Morgan, the truck driver charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin, pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday. Morgan was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles and having a fictitious tag in connection with the December 2021 crash.
CMPD: Driver charged in crash that killed pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is facing multiple charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard in west Charlotte in November, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a pedestrian on the ground along the Brookshire Freeway near Beatties Ford Road around 7 a.m. on Nov. 28. When officers got to the area, they found Jesse Sigler lying in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One dead in East Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in East Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside...
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
Woman hit, killed by car in east Charlotte while officers tried de-escalating a situation, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said. In a later report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police clarified, saying the woman who died was reported by others for waving a knife and threatening people. The woman was identified as 36-year-old, Amanda Hopkins. Crews responded...
Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
Teen's biological father crashes car in Charlotte after chase starting in Locust, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured when a police chase from outside Mecklenburg County ended in a crash on Albemarle Road Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Multiple crews responded to a crash near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Faulconbridge Road in east Charlotte around 6:30 a.m.
Cornelius police 'incredibly grateful' for meals provided by community as search continues for Madalina Cojocari
CORNELIUS, N.C. — This weekend marks one month since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was reported missing by her mother, Diana Cojocari, to a Bailey Middle School resource officer. However, it's been longer than that, 53 days, since the last confirmed sighting of Madalina getting off the school bus in her...
WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
1 injured in shooting near Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
Woman's body found in Catawba County, deputies report
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver reported finding a woman's body near a wooded area in Catawba County on Wednesday. In a news release, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the driver found her along a wood line near Plateau Road and Trade Winds Street, just south of the Propst Crossroads area. The woman appears to be middle-aged with dark hair, but no identification was present.
WCNC
Man suspected of fatally shooting woman in Ohio parking lot arrested in Concord, NC
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in a shopping center parking lot near Westerville was arrested in North Carolina. The suspect, who was identified as 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry, is charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Amara Jones Tuesday evening. Blendon Township...
Woman shot dead in Lincoln County, second body found nearby
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that happened in the same area. Deputies were called to Sherwood Lane in Denver on Monday around 3:25 p.m. for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Debra Ana Jackson, 35, was found shot in the head...
Senior residents in Charlotte still displaced after Christmas flood at Magnolia Senior Apartments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About 85 senior residents were displaced on Christmas Day after their apartment building flooded. Now, many of them worry they're on the brink of being on the street. The living facility, Magnolia Senior Apartments, and the city of Charlotte are paying for them to stay in...
'A systemic problem we need to address': NC lawmaker working to get trucks off interstate ramps
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long lines of tractor-trailers parked along major exits on interstates is a growing problem that North Carolina leaders say needs to be addressed amid growing concerns. From soil erosion to safety hazards, state leaders say it's a systematic problem. Rep. Nasif Majeed says it's getting worse,...
WCNC
Gastonia murder suspect in custody
Gastonia Police say Christopher Hill turned himself in this afternoon. Hill is accused of killing his stepfather.
Man accused of brutally killing woman in NoDa granted $250K bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: links to previous coverage of this story contain graphic descriptions of the alleged crime. Reader discretion is advised. One of the suspects accused in the brutal killing of a Charlotte woman in 2020 was granted a six-figure bond on the murder charge he faces.
Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0