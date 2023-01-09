ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

'I'm so sorry' | Truck driver who hit, killed CMPD officer remorseful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Morgan, the truck driver charged in the death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Mia Goodwin, pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday. Morgan was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles and having a fictitious tag in connection with the December 2021 crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD: Driver charged in crash that killed pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is facing multiple charges for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Brookshire Boulevard in west Charlotte in November, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a pedestrian on the ground along the Brookshire Freeway near Beatties Ford Road around 7 a.m. on Nov. 28. When officers got to the area, they found Jesse Sigler lying in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One dead in East Charlotte shooting Friday morning, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead from an apparent gunshot wound that occurred Friday morning in East Charlotte, according to a statement released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call concerning an assault with a deadly weapon on Citiside...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect surrenders to CMPD SWAT team in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team took a person who was barricaded inside a southeast Charlotte home into custody Friday morning. CMPD tweeted its SWAT team was called to a home along Wheeler Drive, near Lynbrook Drive and Redcoat Drive, a few minutes after 10 a.m. The suspect, who hasn't been identified, surrendered to SWAT agents shortly after 10:30.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Victims identified following deadly crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people have died after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mecklenburg EMS. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the four victims as Edwin Garcia, Arthuro Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. I-85 southbound was closed for hours near Exit 45, WT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

1 injured in shooting near Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in Uptown left one person injured on Tuesday. The shooting happened on Carson Street near South Blvd on Tuesday around 4 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Woman's body found in Catawba County, deputies report

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A driver reported finding a woman's body near a wooded area in Catawba County on Wednesday. In a news release, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said the driver found her along a wood line near Plateau Road and Trade Winds Street, just south of the Propst Crossroads area. The woman appears to be middle-aged with dark hair, but no identification was present.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Woman shot dead in Lincoln County, second body found nearby

DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths that happened in the same area. Deputies were called to Sherwood Lane in Denver on Monday around 3:25 p.m. for a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Debra Ana Jackson, 35, was found shot in the head...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Push for bike safety after cyclist hit in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a call for safety changes for pedestrians in Charlotte. It comes after a serious crash involving a bicyclist earlier this week in Plaza Midwood. Cars have flown down the road in Plaza Midwood just days after a tragic scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the biker was hit by the car accidentally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

