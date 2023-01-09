Read full article on original website
Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County
After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
KSBW.com
Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
KSBW.com
$10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A large swell is estimated to cost Santa Cruz up to $10 million in damages to infrastructure along the city's coastline. Joshua Spangurd, a senior civil engineer for the city, says the bulk of the damage is in the West Cliff area. "We have a...
pajaronian.com
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?
Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
montereycountyweekly.com
A tale of two creeks: As parts of Bolsa Knolls flood, neighbors blame lack of creek maintenance on county side outside city border.
Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. On Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, the street has little water and there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
kazu.org
Capitola business owners pick up the pieces after 'apocalyptic' storm
Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
NBC Bay Area
Communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains Faced With Flood Damage
One of the communities hit hardest by the latest storm was a riverside neighborhood in the town of Felton in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The overnight storm sent the San Lorenzo River surging over its banks and into homes Monday morning, forcing many people to rush to safety or be rescued.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm: Most evacuation orders lifted, neighborhoods recovering from flooding
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A strong atmospheric river brought several inches of rain and high winds across the Central Coast. Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding and forced hundreds of people to evacuates from their homes. >>Find your zone, here. Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. Watsonville area: CRZ-E071,...
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
sanbenito.com
Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast
The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Rain, Rain, and Yes, More Rain
We are in for another rainy weekend, everybody. There won't be serious rain accumulation in SF proper, however it will pretty much be raining now through Sunday with just a few brief breaks in between, and some low-lying spots could see flooding. [Chronicle]. Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to...
sanbenito.com
Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River
Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding shuts down Highway 101 in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. - In the South Bay flooding caused major problems for commuters along Highway 101 on Monday. Both directions on the highway were closed for a time, starting at East 10th Street in Gilroy. This as the Uvas Creek had overflowed its banks, putting a portion of the freeway underwater.
