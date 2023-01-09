ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County

After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Communities reeling from multiple storms

On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

From the Civic to Depot Park: How are Santa Cruz's unhoused citizens holding up in the storms?

Helping Santa Cruz's most vulnerable residents, those experiencing chronic homelessness, find cover from the elements has been challenging during this historic run of extreme winter weather. An emergency 24/7 shelter at the Civic Auditorium was shut down due to what the city called "inadequate resources" and what others described as a chaotic environment. Another smaller overnight shelter that launched at Depot Park is attempting to fill the void and staffed by an organization better equipped to handle the unhoused population, observers say.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A tale of two creeks: As parts of Bolsa Knolls flood, neighbors blame lack of creek maintenance on county side outside city border.

Dozens of sandbags, like a small barricade, are outside of several homes and garages on the low side of Paul Avenue in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. On Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, the street has little water and there is almost no trace of the flooding that covered several streets in the vicinity with murky water just a few hours earlier.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
kazu.org

Capitola business owners pick up the pieces after 'apocalyptic' storm

Parts of California are seeing a break from a series of relentless winter storms. Businesses in the Santa Cruz area are using the reprieve to clean up before the next storm hits. But officials say true recovery can't begin until the last expected deluge next week. From member station KAZU, Jerimiah Oetting reports.
CAPITOLA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains Faced With Flood Damage

One of the communities hit hardest by the latest storm was a riverside neighborhood in the town of Felton in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The overnight storm sent the San Lorenzo River surging over its banks and into homes Monday morning, forcing many people to rush to safety or be rescued.
FELTON, CA
KSBW.com

Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Rain lets up, but won’t stop in Hollister’s latest forecast

The latest weather forecast for Hollister might not include sunny skies, but some relief from the heavy downpours that have been characteristic of recent storms over South Valley might be on the way. After the latest atmospheric river on Jan. 10 cleared the region there will be an “unsettled pattern”...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Rain, Rain, and Yes, More Rain

We are in for another rainy weekend, everybody. There won't be serious rain accumulation in SF proper, however it will pretty much be raining now through Sunday with just a few brief breaks in between, and some low-lying spots could see flooding. [Chronicle]. Apple CEO Tim Cook has agreed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanbenito.com

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding shuts down Highway 101 in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. - In the South Bay flooding caused major problems for commuters along Highway 101 on Monday. Both directions on the highway were closed for a time, starting at East 10th Street in Gilroy. This as the Uvas Creek had overflowed its banks, putting a portion of the freeway underwater.
GILROY, CA

