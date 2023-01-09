Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Former Lottery Pick
It sounds like your Los Angeles Lakers may be in the market for roster help after all. That said, the big name they've been linked with again of late would be more of an around-the-margins type of addition for the 12th-seeded Lakers, currently a smidge below .500 with a 19-22 record.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Controversial Veteran Big Man To Work Out For LA This Week
It sure seems like your Los Angeles Lakers are not quite done making roster moves, even if those moves happen to be centered more around the fringes of their rotation for the time being. Sources inform Shams Charania of The Athletic that nine-year veteran center Meyers Leonard is going to...
Wichita Eagle
Doc Rivers Doesn’t Hold Back Assessing 76ers’ Defense vs. Thunder
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t thrilled with his team’s defensive performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. After getting stunned, coming up short 133-114 despite entering the matchup as heavy favorites, Rivers was quick to point out his team’s defensive shortcomings in the loss.
Wichita Eagle
Barkley Blasts Luka’s Mavs at Lakers: ‘Stupid & Mediocre’
DALLAS - The idea of Luka Doncic as a one-man show - and the inherent problems with that - is not new. Dallas Mavs watchers are well-aware of how this team made the NBA West Finals a year ago, and how they've achieved their their so-far success this season. It's...
Wichita Eagle
Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are in desperate need of a bounce-back win against a very struggling San Antonio Spurs team. Fortunately for the Warriors, they'll have their big guns ready. The only players missing for the Golden State Warriors are JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection), Jonathan Kuminga (right foot...
Wichita Eagle
Analyzing the Kelly Oubre Trade Market
This is the second article in a series of three looking at the trade market for Charlotte’s expiring contracts Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington. Let’s start this article with me being very honest and upfront, finding an Oubre trade which makes sense for both teams was HARD. It’s difficult to understand his true trade value is, but from the reports I’ve seen despite being a pesky on ball defender and 20pt per game scoring wing he wouldn’t yield Charlotte a 1st round pick. If there were any team that put a 1st on the table, I'm pulling the trigger quicker than John Wick.
Wichita Eagle
‘Our Relationship is Better’: Mavs’ Christian Wood on Connection with Jason Kidd
The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) started the season off in an inconsistent rhythm as they found themselves sitting under .500 after 31 games. One question surrounding the team at that time was why newly acquired versatile big man Christian Wood was coming off the bench opposed to being in the starting lineup — especially when it seemed as if he was the Mavs’ second-best player.
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors Brutally Honest Grade for Season
The Golden State Warriors haven't been a great team this season, and head coach Steve Kerr knows it. When Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about what grade he'd give the team this season, he gave a brutally honest answer. "C," Kerr said. "We haven’t been good enough. We’re...
Wichita Eagle
76ers’ Joel Embiid Deals With ‘Tweaked’ Foot vs. Thunder
Joel Embiid’s been battling issues with his foot throughout the season. The Philadelphia 76ers’ November 19 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is when it all started. During his 36-minute shift against the Timberwolves, Embiid was clearly battling pain. While he finished the matchup, the big man made it...
Wichita Eagle
The Latest on the Celtics’ Stars’ Injuries
In Wednesday's 125-114 win against the Pelicans, Jaylen Brown registered a season-high 41 points, erupting for 18 in the third quarter. He entered halftime with 18 points and ten rebounds, representing the first time in his career he's produced a double-double in a single half. But after the game, Brown...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Thunder: 3 Things That Stood Out on Thursday
Coming off of two outstanding performances against the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers were served a piece of humble pie on Thursday night in South Philly. The Oklahoma City Thunder were in town for the first and only time this year. When the Sixers and the Thunder met back on New Year’s Eve, the shorthanded Sixers got the best of the Thunder and rang in the New Year with a big-time victory.
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Set to Participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest
NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching. In a little over a month from now, the NBA's best players will get together for one of the most fun weekends in the NBA's season. It seems like the Lakers will have their fingerprints all over the game, as four Lakers currently remain in the top 10 of their respective voting groups. However, the Lakers will now also have a connection to the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest.
Wichita Eagle
Phoenix Suns Sign Former 76ers Guard Saben Lee
Saben Lee is on the move once again. This time, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard will ink a short-term deal with the Phoenix Suns. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Lee will join the Suns on a 10-Day contract. The Suns become the second NBA team to offer Lee a shot this season.
