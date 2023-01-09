ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College basketball look ahead: ASU, Arizona men hit the road to play Pac-12's Oregon, OSU

By Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The Arizona State men have taken care of business on their home floor, now it's time for the Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1) to hit the road.

Coach Bobby Hurley's team sits third in the Pac-12, after being picked to be in the middle of the pack, seventh, in the preseason coaches poll. ASU has played four of its five conference games at Desert Financial Arena so this will be the first multiple-game road trip. The first comes when the Sun Devils hit Matthew Knight Arena for a 7 p.m. game against Oregon (9-7,3-2) Thursday which will air on FS1. Then they'll head to Corvallis for a 2 p.m. contest Saturday at Oregon State (7-9, 1-4) with that one airing on Pac-12 Network.

With the next victory, ASU will equal its entire win total of last year with the balance of conference play still to come. Their lone conference loss thus far was dealt to them by rival Arizona.

The Sun Devils are coming off a home sweep of the Washington schools, with Devan Cambridge and reserve guard Jamiya Neal igniting Sunday's win over Washington and senior forward Warren Washington starring in Thursday's victory over Washington State.

Intensity on defense and team chemistry have been the keys to ASU's success. ASU ranks sixth out of 352 Division schools in field goal percentage defense (37.09) and 24th in blocks per game (5.1 pg) while holding opponents to 64.9 points per game.

Offensively it has been different players starring on different nights so scoring is balanced with four players in low double figures - D.J. Horne (12.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (11.5 ppg), Frankie Collins (11 pg, 4.5 rpg, 5.1 apg) and Devan Cambridge (10.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), with Washington (8.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.1 bpg) providing a tough presence in the paint.

Arizona men look to bounce back

Coach Tommy Lloyd's squad started the week ranked No. 5 nationally but settled for a split with the same schools ASU swept. The Wildcats (14-2, 3-2) overcame a 14-point deficit in beating Washington 70-67 but were dealt a setback by Washington State 74-61 on Saturday that snapped a 28-game winning streak at McKale Center.

The Wildcats are traveling partner to ASU so they'll play the same opponents in reverse order, going to Oregon State for a 9 p.m. tilt on Thursday and Oregon for a 4 p.m. tipoff on Saturday. Both games will be televised by ESPN2.

The Wildcats, now ranked No. 9, boast a talented big two in Azoulas Tubelis (20.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg) who leads the Pac-12 in both scoring and rebounding as well as Oumar Ballo (16.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg) who is second in field goal percentage (67.3%).

The Wildcats have played some competitive games against Oregon in recent years with four of the last five decided by a total of seven points. Arizona won the lone game between the two last year 84-81. In the 2019-2020 season, both games were decided by a point in overtime with the Ducks prevailing in each.

Arizona, ASU women hit the road too

The Arizona women are coming off a 79-71 win over No. 18 Oregon and moved up a spot to No. 14 in this week's national poll. Shaina Pellington sparked that win with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Wildcats (14-2, 4-1) face stiff road tests this week when they square off against the mountain schools. First comes a 7 p.m. game Friday at Colorado (13-3, 3-1), then it's a noon game Sunday at the Huntsman Center against No. 10 Utah (14-1, 3-1).

Utah was undefeated and ranked seventh before being upset by Colorado 77-67 last week.

Arizona State (7-9, 0-5) plays those schools in reverse order, at Utah at 7 p.m. Friday and at Colorado at noon on Sunday. Guard Tyi Skinner (20.5 ppg) ranks second in the Pac-12 in scoring. The Sun Devils were swept by the Oregon schools at home last week and are still in search of their first conference victory in the difficult Pac-12.

Grand Canyon men back home after split

The Grand Canyon men (11-5, 2-1) return home for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday against UT Arlington (5-12, 0-4). The Lopes split road games in Texas last week, defeating Sam Houston 72-68 in overtime and then losing by a nearly identical 73-68 at Stephen F. Austin. Ray Harrison totaled 47 points in those two contests.

GCU then travels to California Baptist (10-7, 2-2) for an 8 p.m. game Saturday. It will be the second meeting between the schools with GCU beating the Lancers in their WAC opener 73-59 last month.

Meanwhile, the GCU women (11-4, 3-1) are on the road for a pair of games, the first coming Thursday at UT Arlington (7-9, 1-3) at 6 p.m. Molly Miller's squad then heads to Rio Grande Valley (7-7, 1-2) for a 3 p.m. showdown on Saturday.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

