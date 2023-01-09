ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeway racing suspected in deadly El Paso sports car crash on I-10

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
El Paso police suspect that a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Challenger were racing on the freeway prior to a deadly crash on Interstate 10 early Sunday, police officials said.

The Mustang's driver, Angel Barraza Karnes, 23, of Northeast El Paso, died when his car crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer and then crossed the roadway before hitting a curb and a road sign, police said.

Karnes was a fitness buff and is the son of El Paso comedian "El Malkreado" Jerry Karnes, according to a GoFundMe account. "I woke up, and you’re still not home, my son. Please be in peace mi chiquito," Jerry Karnes posted on his Facebook page Monday morning.

"We’re all still in shock here at home. It’s amazing to see how far my son’s love spanned out. So many folks knew and love him so much. This is the most difficult task we’ve ever had to undergo," Jerry Karnes stated.

The crash occurred at 3:27 a.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of I-10 near Geronimo Drive in Central El Paso.

Traffic deaths:Two dead, eight injured in Sunland Park crash

Witnesses told traffic investigators that the red 2016 Ford Mustang appeared to be racing and was side-by-side with a black Dodge Challenger before it hit the rear of the trailer. The unidentified driver of the Challenger was described as possibly wearing "military style clothing," police said.

In the impact, Barraza Karnes was thrown from the car and died at the scene; his two passengers, Michael Obonan and Josue Aldaba, both 23 years old and from the Northeast, were injured in the collision, police said.

The driver of the semitruck was identified as Julio Vasquez, 61, of California, along with a passenger, Leonardo Equitua, 49. They were not reportedly injured.

Archives:Corvette, SUV drivers were couple allegedly racing in fiery, fatal El Paso freeway crash

Police noted that speed and not wearing a seat belt were factors in the crash. A police investigation seeks to identify and find the driver of the Challenger.

Anyone with information on the driver of the black Dodge Challenger may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The freeway crash was the second traffic-related fatality of 2023 in El Paso compared with one death at the same time last year, according to Police Department figures.

Adriana Cruz
3d ago

Ok. So the driver of the Challenger has nothing to do with the accident, speeding yes, but not at fault in anyway.

Marty Bustamante
4d ago

How many is it going to take for people to get it through they're heads? Is it worth it?

Reply(4)
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

