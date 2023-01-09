Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Three Cowboys Earn Academic All-American AccoladesHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene native, legendary comedian Carole Cook passes away days before 99th birthday
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene native turned legendary comedian, Carole Cook, passed away Wednesday, just days shy of her 99th birthday. The star of stage and screen rose in the ranks in 1950’s Hollywood under the expert tutelage of Lucille Ball. Born in Abilene as Mildred Cook on January 14, 1924, Cook lived an incredible […]
Misty Mayo: The driving force behind Abilene’s billion-dollar deals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Driving on East South 11th Street, near the Expo Center, you may notice the large building that is now the Great Lakes Cheese Factory. Perhaps you have heard about the new energy technology company called Lancium being developed in Abilene, or the expansion of Bandag – an Abilene company that retreads […]
East Abilene 3-vehicle crash along I-20 sends 1 to hospital
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was rushed to a nearby hospital after three vehicles crashed on I-20 in Abilene Tuesday evening. Three vehicles crashed on I-20 and Loop 322 going east – near R J Griffith Lake – after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that one person was taken […]
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 10th
It will continue to be warm in the Big Country over the next couple of days as temperatures will rise as high as near 80 degrees before another slight cool down is coming for Thursday. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low of 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
Abilene ISD marks 6th year of decreased enrollment, student body down 2K since 2016
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD has reported a loss in enrollment once again, marking the 6th year that’s seen a student body decrease. For the 2022-23 school year, 15,312 students were enrolled in AISD, down from 17,133 for the 2016-17 school year. The Abilene ISD School Board released the statistics during a meeting earlier […]
Now hiring in Abilene: Local employment center hopes to lure candidates by offering flexible schedules, childcare solutions
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC )- With the new year, you might be looking for a new job or career field, but it can be difficult to find a job that works with unique lifestyles and pays a living wage. Workforce solutions of West Central Texas says the unemployment rate in West Central Texas is 3.5%, but […]
APD investigates 3rd homicide of 2023 after man dies of injuries at Abilene Salvation Army
Police have made an arrest for this investigation. Please follow this link to learn more. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) said its officers are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year. In this third event, police said a 58-year-old man was killed at the Salvation Army. According to a release, […]
‘I would have died out there… He saved my life’: Teenager saves Abilene woman mauled by 4 dogs, family spreads awareness of potential dangers
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We recently reported how aggressive dogs are running rampant in some Abilene neighborhoods, now, we tell the story of one Abilene woman who feared for her life after getting mauled by four. Dried blood stains the sheets, hospital gown and covers the hands of Jessica Luna less than 24-hours after the […]
UPDATE: APD makes arrest in connection to Abilene’s 3rd homicide of 2023
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening in connection to the city’s third homicide of the year. Early Wednesday morning, APD responded to a call about a fight at Abilene’s Salvation Army. There, 58-year-old Joseph Johnson was discovered injured and unconscious in the parking area. He later […]
Crime Reports: Profanity graffitied on Abilene shed, lots of reports of domestic violence
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA suspect reported he allowed a […]
