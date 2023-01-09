ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 10th

It will continue to be warm in the Big Country over the next couple of days as temperatures will rise as high as near 80 degrees before another slight cool down is coming for Thursday. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low of 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
City of Abilene pushes recycling with hit parody song

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has stepped outside of the box while trying to bring public awareness to recycling by creating three parody songs and music videos. It started with a parody from the Jackson Five’s hit ‘ABC,’ then on to Garth Brooks ‘Friends in Low Places’ and lastly, the 90s hit […]
‘I would have died out there… He saved my life’: Teenager saves Abilene woman mauled by 4 dogs, family spreads awareness of potential dangers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – We recently reported how aggressive dogs are running rampant in some Abilene neighborhoods, now, we tell the story of one Abilene woman who feared for her life after getting mauled by four. Dried blood stains the sheets, hospital gown and covers the hands of Jessica Luna less than 24-hours after the […]
Crime Reports: Profanity graffitied on Abilene shed, lots of reports of domestic violence

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 600 block of Westwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA suspect reported he allowed a […]
