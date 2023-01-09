The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze have a HUGE recruiting weekend, 2023 depth chart preview

Hugh Freeze and his staff are doing phenomenal things for Auburn football in the transfer portal.

Hugh Freeze and his staff are doing phenomenal things for Auburn football in the transfer portal.

On today's Auburn Daily Podcast, Dylan Larck and Lance Dawe of Auburn Daily take a look at the five players that committed/signed to the Auburn Tigers over the weekend. It all started with CB Tyler Scott, and then the rest poured in - defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Kite, defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson, linebacker Demario Tolan and CJ Johnson were all added to the defensive depth chart.

Speaking of depth chart, Lance and Dylan went through every position on Auburn Daily's way-too-early 2023 depth chart. The Tigers revamped the trenches on both sides of the ball, but there's still some work to be done in a couple of areas.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

-

Support our partners!

Protect yourself from cyberthreats today!

NordVPN: https://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=15&aff_id=81626&url_id=902

NordPass: https://go.nordpass.io/aff_c?offer_id=488&aff_id=81626&url_id=9356

Prize Picks: Sign up and play daily fantasy sports today! Use promo code AUBURN

The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.

Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.

How to WATCH and LISTEN:

Listen and subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on Spotify

Watch and Subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on YouTube

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch