The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football, Hugh Freeze have a HUGE recruiting weekend, 2023 depth chart preview

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Hugh Freeze and his staff are doing phenomenal things for Auburn football in the transfer portal.

On today's Auburn Daily Podcast, Dylan Larck and Lance Dawe of Auburn Daily take a look at the five players that committed/signed to the Auburn Tigers over the weekend. It all started with CB Tyler Scott, and then the rest poured in - defensive end Mosiah Nasili-Kite, defensive lineman Lawrence Johnson, linebacker Demario Tolan and CJ Johnson were all added to the defensive depth chart.

Speaking of depth chart, Lance and Dylan went through every position on Auburn Daily's way-too-early 2023 depth chart. The Tigers revamped the trenches on both sides of the ball, but there's still some work to be done in a couple of areas.

The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.

Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.

