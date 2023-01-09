ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Industrial commercial real estate outlook: Increase in vacancy is expected with 4.7M square feet in pipeline

As we begin 2023, the industrial real estate outlook in Jacksonville remains strong, though it is beginning to moderate. Absorption outpaced deliveries in 2022 and we continued to experience historically low vacancy rates, with functional product vacancy at less than 1% for the entire year. As we move into 2023, we expect an increase in vacancy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of 2022

Buyer: RCS-225 Pearl Street LLC, RCS-225 Pearl Street (DM) LLC and RCS-225 Pearl Street (VEN) LLC. Sawgrass Village Drive and Village Main and Front streets, Ponte Vedra Beach. Seller: Camelot Property Owner LLC, Camelot Property Owner 2 LLC, Camelot Property Owner 3 LLC, Camelot Property Owner 4 LLC. DUVAL. $73,200,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loomis Armored preparing for $3.6 million build-out in North Jacksonville

Loomis Armored US LLC is preparing for the estimated $3.6 million build-out for its expansion into Imeson Landing Business Park in North Jacksonville. The city is reviewing a permit application for Construction Services Inc. of Tampa to renovate 29,400 square feet of space at 1250 Imeson Park Blvd., No. 300.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach

1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A Gate Parkway-style gas station comes for LaVilla

The prominent block bounded by Bay, Broad, Forsyth and Jefferson Streets was once the southern gateway to LaVilla’s primary commercial corridor on Bay Street. Like LaVilla as a whole, this block suffered a decline in the later 20th century, particularly following a 1980 redevelopment of Broad Street, which contributed to the decline of the corridor’s businesses, and to the razing of most of LaVilla in the early 1990s, which left a neighborhood dubbed by the local Black community as “Uptown” a veritable moonscape for 30 years and counting. In 2014, the former Davis Furniture Building, one of the last two historic buildings remaining on the block, met its fate by fire.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval at 1 Million: Communities seek balance amid growth

A population of a million-plus is largely seen as just a number by leaders in neighborhoods and communities in Duval County, but one they generally feel good about. Growth is positive as long as issues that have an impact on the quality of life, from traffic and parking to safety, services and infrastructure, are being addressed, they said.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing degree program

Jacksonville University is expanding its Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program with a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic Florida. The 12-month Second Degree BSN Program within the Keigwin School of Nursing is accepting applications and classes are expected to begin this summer. “We’re building on the highly successful ABSN...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jenny Urcan: Leading BGE’s expansion in Northeast Florida

A couple of factors led Jenny Urcan to become a civil engineer. She was good at math and liked problem-solving. In addition, there were civil engineers in her family: a grandfather and two uncles, along with a few cousins, were licensed professional engineers with degrees in civil engineering. Yet the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

