FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber gives health update after brain surgery
It was 90 minutes Pete Weber doesn't remember. It was 90 minutes Pete Weber won't forget. The Nashville Predators radio announcer underwent successful brain surgery Monday morning to insert a shunt in his head to help correct balance issues he's been having since mid-October. A condition called normal pressure hydrocephalus, a disorder that caused loss of balance because his brain was taking on too much fluid, was the culprit.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings face Maple Leafs for Thursday clash on ESPN
DETROIT -- Two days after snapping the Winnipeg Jets' five-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings will return to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night for a rivalry clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which have won three straight. Puck drop between Detroit (17-15-7; 41 points) and Toronto (26-9-7; 59...
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres
The Winnipeg Jets play the second game of their three-game road trip on Thursday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. The Jets end the trip with their second game in as many nights on Friday agains the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the...
Yardbarker
Senators’ Prospect Report: World Juniors Recap
It can’t be very common for an NHL team to have a prospect finish in each place in the top four at the World Junior Championship, but that’s exactly what the Ottawa Senators had in 2023. They had a prospect on the team that finished first, second, third, and fourth at the tournament. Although the Senators’ prospects didn’t catch many headlines, they were big parts of their team’s success and certainly gave the fans much to talk about.
theScore
Report: Oilers, Senators interested in Wild's Dumba
The Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators are interested in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Tuesday. Dumba carries a $6-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end. He recorded four goals and seven assists in 39 games this season while averaging 21:07 of ice time per contest. His underlying numbers have been poor this year.
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 5 Takes from 2023 OHL Trade Deadline
If the holidays are the “most wonderful time of the year,” then the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Trade Deadline might be the craziest. As the Windsor Spitfires were busy on the ice, general manager Bill Bowler was chaotic off of it, not only making his mark, but adding an exclamation point too.
