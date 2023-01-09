State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.

2 DAYS AGO