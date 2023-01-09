Read full article on original website
Egg Prices Increase; Local Farm Impacted By Nationwide Shortage
The price of eggs is skyrocketing. A dozen eggs is going to cost over $5 at the store because of a nationwide shortage. Green Acres 918 is a poultry farm in Broken Arrow that started during the pandemic. "We were nervous about the rise in food costs,” said Brandon Green,...
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
MOLINE, Ill. - Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers and ranchers have the right to repair their own farm equipment.The memorandum of understanding, signed Sunday at the federation's convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, follows several years of discussions between the two sides, they said in a news release.The agreement, said federation President Zippy Duvall, "addresses a long-running issue for farmers and ranchers when it comes to accessing tools, information and resources, while protecting John Deere's intellectual property rights and ensuring equipment safety.""A piece of equipment is a major...
John Deere finally agrees to let farmers fix their own equipment, but there’s a catch
Farmers can finally take their Deere equipment to third-party repairers—for now. John DeereAfter years of delay, the manufacturer granted major right to repair concessions to farmers.
WSAW
Federal FoodShare funds to be cut after February
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During the pandemic, the federal government increased Wisconsin FoodShare benefits to help make sure people could feed their families. Wednesday it was announced that those benefits will end next month. Community resources like The Neighbors Place in Wausau are expecting a dramatic increase in visitors but...
Industrial Distribution
John Deere Finally Grants Farmers the Right to Repair
Certain John Deere customers have held a long-standing beef with the leading supplier of agricultural equipment. Many farmers have complained about the company’s policy of requiring equipment repairs to take place in John Deere facilities using John Deere parts. But it appears the maker of America’s top selling tractor...
Deere gives farmers long-sought ability to repair their own tractors
US farmers will have the right to repair tractors and other agricultural equipment from John Deere without having to use the manufacturer's own parts and facilities, under an agreement the company signed Sunday with farm industry representatives.
What is the Farm Bill and why does it matter? Here’s what to know.
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter to get our news straight to your inbox.
dallasexpress.com
Honeybee Vaccine Could Boost Agriculture
The United States Department of Agriculture has given the green light to a vaccine for honeybees that may prevent a highly infectious disease known as American foulbrood (AFB). The vaccine, developed by Dalan Animal Health, “exposes the queen bees to inactive (i.e., ‘dead’) bacteria” by feeding worker bees who then...
agupdate.com
Right to repair deal reached with Deere
(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
Farm and Dairy
Farmers win right to repair with AFBF, Deere agreement
The American Farm Bureau Federation and Deere & Co. signed a memorandum of understanding giving farmers the right to repair John Deere equipment. The agreement, signed Jan 8 during the farm bureau’s annual convention, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, gives farmers access to diagnostic and repair codes, as well as service manuals and product guides. Farmers will also be able to buy specialty diagnostic or repair tools directly from Deere.
swineweb.com
Trends In Sow Farm Remodels with Integrity Builders & Supply
What are pork producers thinking about with existing sow barns? The Integrity Builders & Supply Team talks about rising trends in remodeling sow farms to continue the productivity of pork production. We also talk about our perspectives on items to consider when undertaking the challenge of constructing new or remodeling existing sow farm buildings. Some sow farm items discussed in today’s video:
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
agritechtomorrow.com
2022 Top Article - A Guide To Planning A Commercial Aquaponics Greenhouse
Imagine running a business that uses innovative sustainable growing methods, creates little to no waste, and gives back to the community by supplying fresh, local food. Commercial aquaponics presents an opportunity to do all three, while also being financially profitable with high-value, year-round produce. While an enticing opportunity, planning a...
