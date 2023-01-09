Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Champaign ranked top 50 for bed bugs in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Orkin Pest control has released the worst bedbugs cities in the U.S. For a third year in a row, officials say Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are ranked in the top three. Orkin says the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas...
newschannel20.com
Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
newschannel20.com
Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
newschannel20.com
The history and possible future of School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The School of Choice program has been a part of Unit 4 for a decade, and the replacement of it is something parents and Unit 4 have disagreed about since the beginning. Now as the final steps of this process come to an end, we look at how School of Choice began in Unit 4, and how families feel about the new possible future.
newschannel20.com
Champaign police report traffic stops up 430% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Champaign Police Department, CPD, reported traffic stops were up 430.1 % in 2022. Officers pulled over 2,693 cars in 2022, which is a large increase from 508 cars in 2021. Sergeant Brian Maloney said the difference is due to COVID-19 restrictions being reduced last...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a January 2023 homicide in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. On Jan. 5, The Champaign Police Department's responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a Shooting with Injuries.
newschannel20.com
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
newschannel20.com
$150,000 donor-grant to Decatur Public Schools District #61 Prep Academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A $150,000 donor-advised grant was given to Decatur Public Schools District #61 on Wednesday. The donor-advised grant was from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur and it will support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years,...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after police chase and carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was involved in a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police say officers were called to an unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
newschannel20.com
U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. Officials asked people to get as far away from the area as possible. Police responding to the...
newschannel20.com
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
newschannel20.com
Fire chief honored in memorial after 43 years of service
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was an outpouring of love from family and colleagues of the late Maroa Fire Chief Larry Peasley on Tuesday morning at Peasley's memorial service. He died from a heart attack on January 4th. Lieutenant J.T. Grider said Chief Peasley was loving, supportive, and courageous...
Comments / 0