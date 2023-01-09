In his book Friday Night Lights, H.G. Bissinger declared, “There was no profession in the state of Texas with worse job security than that of high school football coach. Coaches were fired all the time for poor records. Sometimes it happened with the efficiency of a bloodless coup — one day the coach was there at the office decorated in the school colors and the next day he was gone, as if he had never existed.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO