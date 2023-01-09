ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

MySanAntonio

RRC: Midland, Martin counties top 30M barrels in October

October was a good month for oil production for Midland County and much of the Permian Basin, according to preliminary reports from the Railroad Commission of Texas. Neighboring counties Midland and Martin again dominated the monthly report with 17.324 million and 13.648 million barrels produced, respectively, according to the RRC. That total accounted for 27.9% of the 110.72 million barrels produced in October across the state.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

America’s Coaches Are Still Taking Discipline Too Far

In his book Friday Night Lights, H.G. Bissinger declared, “There was no profession in the state of Texas with worse job security than that of high school football coach. Coaches were fired all the time for poor records. Sometimes it happened with the efficiency of a bloodless coup — one day the coach was there at the office decorated in the school colors and the next day he was gone, as if he had never existed.”
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly $1 billion in additional state funding

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education.
TEXAS STATE

