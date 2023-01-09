Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Guard to Conduct Randall Road Basin Debris Management Operations
A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Pile Burning Scheduled Next Week
WHAT: Prescribed pile burning of 1-10 treated acres of slash from felled dead trees and brush. WHEN: January 17-21. Additional series of burns will occur through the spring as conditions permit. Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon. However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for full consumption of flammable material.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Storm Shelters Open for Homeless This Weekend
Are you concerned about our neighbors living on the streets and encampments during the storms? 24-hour shelter is available Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at PATH and a new downtown Santa Barbara Freedom Warming Center site. The County of Santa Barbara and its funded partners, Good Samaritan Shelter...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Dredging Operations Scheduled for Santa Barbara Waterfront
POST STORM UPDATE: The harbor entrance remains extremely impacted & hazardous to navigate. The Waterfront Dept is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on scheduling emergency dredging operations ASAP. An Army Corps vessel is conducting a survey of the Federal Channel and other impacted areas. Cleanup efforts are wrapping...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Evacuation Orders Lifted, Roadways Reopening
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with fire agencies and other public safety officials, has announced that as of 2:00 p.m. January 10, 2023, evacuation orders are lifted for the impacted areas of City of Carpinteria, Montecito, and City of Santa Barbara. Shelter in Place for impacted areas of the Cave Fire Burn Scar and Alisal Burn Scar and Foxen Canyon/Santa Maria Mesa/Tepusquet areas have also been lifted.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
Santa Barbara Edhat
COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH
Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Schools Plan to Reopen Classrooms This Week
Update by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. An update to a prior news release shared this evening regarding Santa Barbara County public schools reopening tomorrow after a one-day closure today due to severe weather conditions. We learned that Cuyama schools will continue to stay closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB City Council Special Meeting Agenda Available
The Santa Barbara City Council is holding a special meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. This meeting will be held in the David Gebhard Room at 630 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. The meeting agenda can be found here: https://santabarbaraca.gov/government/mayor-city-council/city-council-meetings.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Suspect Arrested for Stealing a Cockatoo Parrot
Santa Clara Valley detectives rescued a 35-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo parrot shortly after it was stolen from the Steckel Park Bird Aviary (in Santa Paula). On January 4, 2023, at approximately 3:00 AM, the Steckel Park Bird Aviary caretakers were tending to their nightly chores of taking care of their birds when they discovered their pet Umbrella Cockatoo named “Julie” had been stolen from its habitat. An unknown suspect had cut the habitat wire siding and stole the Cockatoo.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SB Unified to Resume Classes Wednesday
Update by the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Schools will reopen on Wednesday, January 11, throughout Santa Barbara Unified School District. The shelter-in-place has been lifted, yet, we know that some may still experience delays arriving at school or work. We understand that many of our community members are still being impacted by the remnants of this storm; please reach out if you need help. Buses may be late, delayed, or unavailable tomorrow. If you are able to drive your child to school, please do so. If you have been displaced due to this storm and are in temporary housing, send us a note to askthesuperintendent@sbunified.org, and we will connect you with resources.
