Related
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America
If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
Unique Way To Get Rid Of Christmas Trees In New York
If you drive down the road or past any apartment building this week you will see them, and a lot of them.
These New York State Mountains Offer Snow Tubing, Tickets On Sale Now
Our New York Winter has been on the mild side so far but not so mild that we don't have snow. If the kids are on break, and even if they aren't, hit the slopes in the most unique way possible. New York State has so much to offer all...
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York
A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
Adirondack Railroad to offer special themed winter train rides
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has announced some fun Winter-themed train rides for New Yorkers to enjoy some new adventures. Adirondack Railroad is offering two special themed train rides this Winter including the popular Cabin Fever Train and an Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train. Cabin Fever Train Rides Starting January 22, the Cabin […]
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
5 Unusual Facts About New York
Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
5 of New York’s Most Mysterious Places Hiding Right In Plain Sight
Are you looking for some fun and adventure? Look no further than a road trip around New York State. Here's 5 of New York state's most mysterious places hidden in plain sight. New York is filled with odd and interesting places to visit. These are the five most mysterious and unexplained. The best part, most of these places are right in plain sight.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
When Can New York See the Once-In-a-Lifetime Green Comet?
Looking up at the night sky never gets boring. How could it? You are looking at the universe and it's beautiful. I looked forward as a child, being able to sleep outside and spend hours just gazing up at the star, finding the constellations, and hoping to see a meteor, comet, or asteroid (and maybe even a UFO.)
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!
There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
