Florida State

newyorkupstate.com

Chill out: Six spas in Upstate NY make list of best spas in America

If Mercury in retrograde has made the start of 2023 a bit of a rollercoaster for you, find some peace and self care at one of the best spas in America, right in Upstate New York. Spas of America has just released their Top 100 Spas of 2022 list for...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down

The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
nomadlawyer.org

10 Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York

A place that attracts people from all over the world to make their dreams a reality, New York is one of the most desirable states to live in. Affordable & Safe Places to Live in New York: Being home to an iconic city, picturesque landscapes, world-class entertainment & a plethora of professional opportunities, it offers some of the best amenities in the world.
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Adirondack Railroad to offer special themed winter train rides

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Adirondack Railroad has announced some fun Winter-themed train rides for New Yorkers to enjoy some new adventures. Adirondack Railroad is offering two special themed train rides this Winter including the popular Cabin Fever Train and an Adirondack Valentine’s Day Dinner Train. Cabin Fever Train Rides Starting January 22, the Cabin […]
Hudson Valley Post

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About New York

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of New York, here are five unusual facts:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Hudson Valley Post

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Country 106.5 WYRK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

When Can New York See the Once-In-a-Lifetime Green Comet?

Looking up at the night sky never gets boring. How could it? You are looking at the universe and it's beautiful. I looked forward as a child, being able to sleep outside and spend hours just gazing up at the star, finding the constellations, and hoping to see a meteor, comet, or asteroid (and maybe even a UFO.)
NEW YORK STATE
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
LEWISTON, NY
WIBX 950

Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
Binghamton, NY
