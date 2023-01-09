ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Alabama Barbeques Razorbacks on the Road

The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road on Wednesday night and took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide utilized its defense and its pace to get down the court and take down the Razorbacks 84-69. “That was a tough road win. Our guys...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Defense Bolstered By Returning Lineman

The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season 11-2 and Sugar Bowl champions. The Tide will undergo its usual offseason roster management and coaching turnover but on Tuesday Alabama received news that an experienced player would be returning to the team for a fifth season. Senior Justin Eboigbe took to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?

Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery

2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better.  Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft.  He wasn't able to play ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season

Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon

We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic

Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
BROOKWOOD, AL
AL.com

10 new Tuscaloosa restaurants to try in 2023

BISTRO 17 (2217 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa) Located in the heart of downtown (close to Session Cocktails), this offers “healthy American comfort food” including a vegetable kabob, stuffed eggs and a house burger, not to mention a gluten-free menu. DOMO (1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite 1008, Tuscaloosa) Located along...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?

Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
