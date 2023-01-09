Read full article on original website
Outfielder Faith Hensley Explains Why She Transferred to Alabama
The 2022 MAC Player of the Year was one of Alabama's biggest grabs from the transfer portal this offseason.
Alabama Barbeques Razorbacks on the Road
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road on Wednesday night and took down the Arkansas Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC matchup. The Crimson Tide utilized its defense and its pace to get down the court and take down the Razorbacks 84-69. “That was a tough road win. Our guys...
Alabama Defense Bolstered By Returning Lineman
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season 11-2 and Sugar Bowl champions. The Tide will undergo its usual offseason roster management and coaching turnover but on Tuesday Alabama received news that an experienced player would be returning to the team for a fifth season. Senior Justin Eboigbe took to...
bestofarkansassports.com
Musselman’s Frustration with Refs Evident in Postgame Comments + Other Insights from Bama Loss
FAYETTEVILLE — As if his body language on the sideline wasn’t enough evidence, Eric Musselman made sure his opinion of Wednesday’s officiating was clear in his postgame comments to the media. Although he never directly mentioned the referees, likely to avoid a fine from the SEC, the...
RUMORS: Alabama DC Pete Golding to Ole Miss?
Could the Rebels make a move at the defensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide?
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
wvtm13.com
Minnesota's biggest Bama fan heading back to class four months after being paralyzed
So, you’re a big Bama fan, eh? You’re still peeved about your team not making the College Football Playoff? You know in your heart that if Bama faced Georgia for the national championship, it would have been a different game?. Allow me to introduce you to one of...
Former Alabama Star Making Progress In Cancer Recovery
2022 was a rough year for John Metchie III but 2023 promises to be a lot better. Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia after he was drafted by the Houston Texans, which is a form of cancer. He was a second-round pick in last year's draft. He wasn't able to play ...
Stat Pack: Where Alabama stands statistically after 2022 season
Monday’s title game marked the end of the 2022 season, one where Alabama finished with an 11-2 (6-2 SEC) and as Sugar Bowl champions. As another year passes, BamaOnLine takes an in-depth look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in several statistical categories from a national and conference standpoint now that another college football season has come to a close.
Look: Here's Where Nick Saban Ranked Alabama In Final Coaches Poll
You'll never guess where Nick Saban ranked Alabama in the final Coaches Poll of the season. We're joking. You absolutely know how Saban feels about his Crimson Tide. Saban ranked Georgia first and his Alabama Crimson Tide second in the final Coaches Poll of the season. He has TCU ...
Don’t Expect a New Basketball Arena Any Time Soon
We are coming up on a year since the UA System Board of Trustees gave the okay to start planning a new basketball and gymnastics arena, but talks seem to have slowed. Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats recently voiced his support of it, expressing how a new arena is a big deal for the program.
Community Set to Compete in MLK Day Classic
Brookwood High School is set to host a basketball challenge on Martin Luther King, Jr. day for a second year in a row. The challenge event will feature schools from across the state of Alabama. Last year's event was promoted as Birmingham versus Tuscaloosa. After a great community reception and...
Paul W. Bryant Tabs Former State Champion To Lead Stampede
On Tuesday evening the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education approved the hiring of a brand new football coach for the 2023 season for Paul W. Bryant High School. The school board relieved Eldrick Hill of his coaching duties in October. The Tuscaloosa City Board of Education said their goal was...
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
Eerie Video of Eutaw Storm Is Shockingly Similar To 2011 Tornado
The state of Alabama is no stranger to tornadoes. West Alabama has had its share of dangerous storms pass through the area. A few years ago Winfield was hit pretty badly with storms. Back in March of 2022, Faunsdale Bar and Grill was pretty much destroyed after being hit by...
10 new Tuscaloosa restaurants to try in 2023
BISTRO 17 (2217 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa) Located in the heart of downtown (close to Session Cocktails), this offers “healthy American comfort food” including a vegetable kabob, stuffed eggs and a house burger, not to mention a gluten-free menu. DOMO (1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite 1008, Tuscaloosa) Located along...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
comebacktown.com
What if Birmingham had a goose that laid golden eggs?
Ever wonder what it would be like to have a goose that laid golden eggs?. You would feed that magic bird to get more and more golden eggs. Currently, our Birmingham region is struggling to set a direction for our economic future. We try to attract the headquarters of public...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
