mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
KBTX.com
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects and is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The new location will be located in...
navasotanews.com
Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) nearing completion at Navasota Airport
The Navasota Airport is one step closer to having their own weather system. Jennifer Reyna, the city public works director, updated council at Monday’s meeting on the year-long Automated Weather Observing System project (AWOS), which is just waiting on the final power hook up. “I am still waiting on...
fox44news.com
CertainTeed Manufacturing and Distribution Facility announced for Bryan
AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, and produces exterior and interior building products. The Office of the Governor says this project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
East Texas News
Fire damages tavern
TRINITY — Trinity Firefighters were called out around 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning to Trero’s Tavern on FM 356. Assistant Fire Chief Keith Johnson said 18 firefighters and three trucks responded to the scene, and Highway 356 Fire Dept responded on mutual aid with two trucks and eight firefighters.
Navasota Examiner
Two killed on Hwy. 90
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex. The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments. Police say a victim was found in the parking lot...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
cw39.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of...
fox44news.com
Semi hits road work convoy, one killed
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed. Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION
A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
kwhi.com
KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
