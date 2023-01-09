ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
navasotanews.com

Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) nearing completion at Navasota Airport

The Navasota Airport is one step closer to having their own weather system. Jennifer Reyna, the city public works director, updated council at Monday’s meeting on the year-long Automated Weather Observing System project (AWOS), which is just waiting on the final power hook up. “I am still waiting on...
fox44news.com

CertainTeed Manufacturing and Distribution Facility announced for Bryan

AUSTIN / BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, and produces exterior and interior building products. The Office of the Governor says this project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
BRYAN, TX
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
East Texas News

Fire damages tavern

TRINITY — Trinity Firefighters were called out around 7:20 a.m. Sunday morning to Trero’s Tavern on FM 356. Assistant Fire Chief Keith Johnson said 18 firefighters and three trucks responded to the scene, and Highway 356 Fire Dept responded on mutual aid with two trucks and eight firefighters.
TRINITY, TX
Navasota Examiner

Two killed on Hwy. 90

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
BUDA, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH NEAR NAVASOTA

Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Grimes County. The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 90 near County Road 409, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2016...
NAVASOTA, TX
fox44news.com

Semi hits road work convoy, one killed

Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed. Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN CHARGED IN COLLEGE STATION MURDER INVESTIGATION

A Brenham man is charged with murder in Brazos County for the death of a College Station man. 17-year-old Censear Solomon was booked on Tuesday into the Brazos County Jail for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Rashawn Jones. College Station police issued a murder warrant on Tuesday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

KENJURA TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM

A Brenham City Councilmember and former Blinn College trustee is running for mayor of Brenham. Atwood Kenjura on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the position of mayor. Current Mayor Milton Tate announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election. Kenjura has been on the Brenham City Council since 2021...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS 26 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury meet this week and returned 26 indictments. Those indicted include:. Jarvis Deshawn Burns, 44 of Brenham, was indicted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14 years of age. Brent Michael Cuthbertson, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy