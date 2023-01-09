Read full article on original website
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Breaks Silence Following Her Death: His ‘World Has Been Turned on It’s Ear’
Thinking of his family. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has spoken out following the news of her death on Thursday, January 12. "Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her," the 61-year-old's attorney, Joe Yanny, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight following the singer's death. "It […]
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
bravotv.com
Briana Culberson Explains Why Her Family Has Stopped Following the Keto Diet
“It’s a process,” Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter wrote as she opened up about her family’s recent dietary change. After years of primarily following the ketogenic diet, Briana Culberson and her family have recently made a major change to their eating habits. “We had to pivot from keto...
bravotv.com
Katie Reveals What It Was Like to Film Vanderpump Rules with Tom Amid Divorce, Raquel Drama
Ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Katie also revealed where she stands with both Raquel Leviss and Lala Kent. The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer not only confirmed the romance rumors about Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss but also teased the fallout that occurs as a result. And nobody was more affected by said fallout than Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.
Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death
The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10: Here’s Where the Cast’s Friendships and Relationships Stand
These are the best days of [their] lives… but are they actually?!. A trailer for the upcoming 10th season of Vanderpump Rules dropped on January 10, and the cast is dealing with everything from breakups to divorces to multiple shocking hookups. Before the highly anticipated season starts, find out...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy & Son Hudson’s Winter Looks Are the Most Adorable Thing You’ll See Today
The Southern Charm-er and her son shared a sweet snap while rocking some stylish seasonal looks. Over the years, Southern Charm fans have been blessed with some of the cutest mother-son content from Madison LeCroy, who often shares social media posts of her boy, Hudson. Back in November 2022, the mom celebrated Hudson’s 10th birthday with an utterly charming video cut of some of their most tender moments, noting how much she looked forward to seeing what a “great man” he would become.
bravotv.com
Josh & Heather Altman Have Very Different Feelings About Selling Their House
As you can see in the video above, Josh Altman and Heather Altman put a great deal of time, effort, and money into creating what is now their dream home. However, on the January 12 episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Josh was considering saying goodbye to the Beverly Hills house when he received a very appealing offer.
bravotv.com
Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump
Their “amazing” dinner took place shortly after it was confirmed that Garcelle will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, but they share a unique connection: LVP is Garcelle’s son’s boss.
bravotv.com
You’ve Got to See Kyle Richards’ Lavish Birthday Dinner & Gorgeous Cake
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member feted her special day at her Encino home with the most incredible celebration. Kyle Richards just celebrated another trip around the sun with a lavish dinner at her Encino home. For her special day, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member...
