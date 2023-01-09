Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man. Police say they found David Lopez dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
fox44news.com
Suspect in shootings of Bryan Police Officer and Bryan Co. Deputy released from hospital
Bryan (FOX 44) — The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers and leading several chases is out of the hospital and in the Brazos County Jail. 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing fourteen different charges and is being held in jail on $3,350,000 in bonds. On December...
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex. The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments. Police say a victim was found in the parking lot...
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
Update: murder suspect arrested with assistance of Hempstead PD, College Station PD report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The College Station Police Department has issued an update for a man wanted for murder in relation to a homicide investigation. CSPD report that the Hempstead Police Department has assisted with the arrest of 17-year-old Censear Solomon, who recently had a warrant issued for his capture.
KBTX.com
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
'Loving Father' Who Dreamed of Owning Barbershop Is Killed in Home Invasion, 2 of 3 Suspects at Large
Police in College Station, Texas, arrested one suspect in the Jan. 3 fatal shooting of Rashawn Jones, 26 A 26-year-old Texas father who was studying to become a barber was killed in a violent home invasion and police have arrested only one of the three suspects who allegedly fled the scene that night. On Jan. 3 at 11:17 p.m., Rashawn Jones of College Station was shot and killed in a "targeted home invasion," the College Station Police Department said in a statement. Authorities do not yet know what the...
Teen wanted for 'deadly' College Station home invasion now in custody
A 17-year-old man wanted in connection with a College Station murder is now in custody. Censear Solomon was one of three suspects wanted for the murder of Rashawn Jones.
Navasota Examiner
Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder
The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
fox26houston.com
Humble ISD teacher accused of assaulting student, caught on camera
A Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student by grabbing him, slinging him across the tables and chairs, and then slamming him up against the wall. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with the father of the student who is upset by the incident.
navasotanews.com
Bedias man jailed for third time in less than a year, this time on Evading Arrest charges
A Bedias man is in jail for the third time since last March, this time for runnning from police. Officers with College Station PD were wrapping up another, unrelated call at The Grand Apartments on Harvey Road, just before the midnight hour Monday. They were then told of a man committing an assault in the parking lot. They found a shirtless man standing over a female, and when they tried approaching him, he took off running in the complex.
KBTX.com
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
navasotanews.com
Expired temporary tag lands Navasota man in jail for Driving without License, hiding marijuana in groin area
A Navasota man, who tells officers he was driving his sisters car, gets thrown in jail for driving without a license and possessing weed. The Bryan Police arrest report says they stopped the car January 5th for expired temporary tag, dated March 2022. When stopped, officers noticed the driver fiddling with his waistband.
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
KBTX.com
Woman caught on Ring camera trying to break into Bryan family’s home, car
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is in jail for trying to break inside a families home and car, Bryan police said. Stephanie Sechelski, 34, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle and the burglary of a vehicle. In the video obtained by KBTX, she is...
Comments / 0