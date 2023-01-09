ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

fox44news.com

Arrests made in Bryan homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday on DWI charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 9:30, Officers were notified by Communications of a call received in reference to a reckless driver heading into Brenham on Highway 36 North. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the vehicle and noted that the driver of the vehicle was in fact failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and stopped it in the 2700 block of North Park Street. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Willian Ruid Avila Medina, 34 of Brenham, and noted there was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle. Medina was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Medina was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
People

'Loving Father' Who Dreamed of Owning Barbershop Is Killed in Home Invasion, 2 of 3 Suspects at Large

Police in College Station, Texas, arrested one suspect in the Jan. 3 fatal shooting of Rashawn Jones, 26 A 26-year-old Texas father who was studying to become a barber was killed in a violent home invasion and police have arrested only one of the three suspects who allegedly fled the scene that night. On Jan. 3 at 11:17 p.m., Rashawn Jones of College Station was shot and killed in a "targeted home invasion," the College Station Police Department said in a statement. Authorities do not yet know what the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder

The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Humble ISD teacher accused of assaulting student, caught on camera

A Humble ISD teacher is accused of assaulting a student by grabbing him, slinging him across the tables and chairs, and then slamming him up against the wall. FOX 26's Damali Keith speaks with the father of the student who is upset by the incident.
navasotanews.com

Bedias man jailed for third time in less than a year, this time on Evading Arrest charges

A Bedias man is in jail for the third time since last March, this time for runnning from police. Officers with College Station PD were wrapping up another, unrelated call at The Grand Apartments on Harvey Road, just before the midnight hour Monday. They were then told of a man committing an assault in the parking lot. They found a shirtless man standing over a female, and when they tried approaching him, he took off running in the complex.
BEDIAS, TX
KBTX.com

Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday

MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

