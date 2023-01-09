Read full article on original website
Related
Switching to Oatmeal? Price of Eggs in Alabama Keeps Climbing
I know everyone is tired of me BUT … the cost of eggs has gotten way out of control. I typically have 2 to 3 eggs each day for breakfast. But, I’m highly considering changing my breakfast routine. It Doesn’t Seem Like the Price of Eggs Is Going...
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
WHNT-TV
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023
State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Medical marijuana is legal in Alabama but how protected is its usage?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "No one believed that Alabama would be legal. Everybody was certain that we would be the last and we're not," said Founder and Owner of CannaBama, Jennifer Boozer. Although the use of medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Alabama, using medical marijuana in...
$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents
If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
Dollar General Opened a New Store Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: No Way Newsand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
apr.org
Alabama consumers may pay more due to the Xmas weekend cold snap
Alabama’s agriculture industry is assessing the damage from the arctic cold snap over Christmas weekend. Temperatures plunged into the teens following a week with highs in the seventies statewide. Alabama’s strawberry crop is showing minor freeze damage. Blake Thaxton is executive director of the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Association. He says some other crops were clearly hit hard.
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
Alabamians Are Saving Money At The Gas Pump By Doing This
We all love to save money. It’s not always what we like to do, but when it happens we love it. Example…I don’t like to skip my morning coffee to save money, but if I happen to have enough points for a free cup…I’m jumping for joy.
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Alabama Employers to See 54% Unemployment Insurance Tax Cut
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that most Alabama employers will see a 54% tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule.
Never Would’ve Guessed! Alabama’s Most Popular Color Revealed
Sometimes I like to think of random things that people in select states would like the most. While living in Florida, I often thought about what food people in my home state loved most. In Alabama, it's easy to guess that's probably barbeque. The most liked football team comes to...
This beloved Alabama coffee business was decades ahead of its time
One, two, three days to drive their red-and-white Volkswagen bus from California to Alabama. Grant and Kathryn Heath had been residing in the Bay Area, where Grant worked for a friend’s natural-food business. It was the early ‘70s, an ideal time for groovy young adults like the Heaths to be in the Bay Area. They saw famous local rock bands like the Grateful Dead play concerts there many times.
aarp.org
Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard
The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0