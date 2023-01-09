ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Possible Tax Rebates in 2023

State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

$400 one-time payment likely coming to Alabama residents

If you're a taxpayer in Alabama, you may soon see a payment of up to $400 coming your way. Why? The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. This means that the state of Alabama has a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount for the year. Due to this extra money collected by the state, something has to be done with this money. Right now, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama legislative leaders share new details on possible tax rebates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year– if the legislation passes. Considering the state’s strong financial position, legislative leaders say tax rebates are likely this upcoming session. Senate Education Budget Chairman Arthur Orr says lawmakers are looking at around $500 million in rebates. “We […]
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama consumers may pay more due to the Xmas weekend cold snap

Alabama’s agriculture industry is assessing the damage from the arctic cold snap over Christmas weekend. Temperatures plunged into the teens following a week with highs in the seventies statewide. Alabama’s strawberry crop is showing minor freeze damage. Blake Thaxton is executive director of the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Association. He says some other crops were clearly hit hard.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This beloved Alabama coffee business was decades ahead of its time

One, two, three days to drive their red-and-white Volkswagen bus from California to Alabama. Grant and Kathryn Heath had been residing in the Bay Area, where Grant worked for a friend’s natural-food business. It was the early ‘70s, an ideal time for groovy young adults like the Heaths to be in the Bay Area. They saw famous local rock bands like the Grateful Dead play concerts there many times.
ALABAMA STATE
aarp.org

Broadband Expansion in Alabama: Make Your Voice Heard

The ability to connect to high-speed internet (also called "broadband") is more important than ever, and Alabama is preparing to take in millions of dollars to address expansion of this important utility. High-speed internet access is critically important to Alabama's communities in order to help residents access employment opportunities, education and job training, business development, and access to telehealth.
ALABAMA STATE
