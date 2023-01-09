Read full article on original website
lbmjournal.com
Michael Collins promoted at International Forest Products
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – International Forest Products LLC (IFP) has announced the promotion of Michael Collins to the position of senior vice president. Collins joined IFP in 2008 and has served in a wide variety of roles, including logistics, sales operations, and trading. He will continue to oversee IFP’s domestic containerboard trading; however, as part of his new role, he will also focus on strategies to improve IFP’s operational efficiency and to prepare the company for future growth. Collins will also assume responsibility for IFP’s Market Intelligence and Information Technology departments.
Specialty Building Products to acquire Amerhart
Specialty Building Products, LLC, a distributor of specialty building products in North America, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Amerhart, a regional distributor of specialty building materials. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1940, Amerhart is a third-generation, family-run distributor of...
Define your sales brand
What’s your sales brand? If you’re like most, you probably believe you’re the ideal salesperson who “partners” with your customers in a special way. And while most salespeople are self-assured about the value they bring to the table, the things others say about them often fail to mirror the salesperson’s beliefs.
L&W Supply names Alan Lott as manager of Austin location
CHICAGO — L&W Supply, a nationwide distributor of interior building materials and construction supplies, has announced that Alan Lott has been named branch manager of its Austin, Texas, location. Lott has spent the previous 22 years working at USG in various finance and operations roles, including 12 years where...
Webinar Replay: Digitalization: Disrupt or be Disrupted
What is digitalization and how is it changing business as we know it for the lumber and building materials industry? In short, in every way imaginable. Join us on Thursday, January 12, at 12:00 pm Central time for an engaging webinar presented by ECI Software Solutions on this growing trend and learn how it is affecting the LBM industry today. Using case studies along with historical perspectives linked to current trends, this webinar will give you a unique perspective on how to embrace this wave of digital transformation and put it to use for recruiting, strengthening company culture, growing sales, building customer base, increasing efficiencies, and more.
When to ask for an updated credit application
How often should I ask for an updated credit application? I have asked several credit managers, and everyone has a different opinion. My salespeople think we should never ask because we already have one. Who is right?. — Giving Credit Where Credit is Due. Dear Credit Giver,. Occasionally, after a...
