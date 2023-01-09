CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Authorities believe they have found the person responsible for stealing a suitcase from Charlotte Douglas International Airport that contained the ashes of a 29-year-old man. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy, police said. The parents...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO