ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Police searching for missing Idaho Falls woman

By Idaho Falls Police Department news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjQu0_0k8mBFdc00

The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. Ms. Burroughs did not arrive at work yesterday morning, which is out of character for her, and has been unreachable since. Ms. Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds, and has red hair.

Anyone who has knowledge of Ms. Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since yesterday (January 8, 2023) morning at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.

Thank you for your assistance sharing this message with your audiences. A photo of Ms. Burroughs is attached.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home

POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof

Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

UPS driver dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on January 13, 2023, on southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median. The truck then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries. Traffic on I-15 was blocked for a short amount of time for the air ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion

POCATELLO—An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city’s north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said. The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one of the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Chubbuck police asking for public's help locating runaway girl

The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. On January 10th, 2023, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck Police Department have made multiple attempts to locate Mya, unfortunately so far without success. Any information the public can provide in locating Mya will be greatly appreciated. We would also like to kindly...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local runaway girl found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in our community for the tips we received and for sharing this message. ORIGINAL STORY The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
eastidahonews.com

Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County. Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun

IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics. Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after he allegedly steals car at gas station, totals it and runs away

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old is facing a felony grand theft charge after he allegedly stole a running vehicle, crashed it and tried running away from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after 5 a.m. at a Maverik gas station on Woodruff Avenue.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish

When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy