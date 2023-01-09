ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

3 bets for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the first Super Wild Card Weekend in which betting is legal in Ohio and, even though the Browns aren’t involved, there’s still plenty of football to watch -- and possibly place some bets. Here are three bets I like this weekend that you...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com news quiz: Ohio prohibits what app for state employees?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pretty much everyone uses social media. But there’s one app that state employees no longer are allowed to use, at least not on government devices. If you were paying attention to the news this week, you likely know which app it is. That means you should get at least one question correct on the cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from the past week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The jackpot stands at $1.35 billion for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The Mega Millions record is a $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The most recent Mega Millions win was on Oct. 14, a $502 million prize shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial

It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Tornadoes tear through south, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
SELMA, AL
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cavalry arrives in Ohio to back effort to expand abortion access: Capitol Letter

Firmware: Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom has retained the political firm Mission Control Inc. to oversee strategy in its campaign to get a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights on the ballot. Mission Control Inc. helped pro-abortion rights groups in Kansas and Kentucky defeat ballot issues in their states that would have restricted abortion access. Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom also announced Thursday that it has initial ballot language completed and is about to begin qualitative and quantitative research and message testing, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Brady Middle School working toward No Place for Hate designation

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Brady Middle School is working toward becoming an official No Place for Hate school, following in the footsteps of Orange High School. A large part of receiving this designation is a requirement to sign a pledge in which students and staff commit to challenging bias and bullying in the school, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy