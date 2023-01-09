Read full article on original website
Related
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: $200 bonus ahead of NFL wild card weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sign up with the latest Bet365 Ohio bonus code offer and lock in a guarantee for the NFL playoffs. There are...
Caesars Ohio promo code: NFL Playoffs arrive, score huge first bet on Caesars
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest Caesars Ohio promo code offer is raising the bar on the NFL playoffs. Bettors can start off with a...
3 bets for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the first Super Wild Card Weekend in which betting is legal in Ohio and, even though the Browns aren’t involved, there’s still plenty of football to watch -- and possibly place some bets. Here are three bets I like this weekend that you...
Making moonshine at home? In Ohio? How the state might lead a movement: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A proposed bill seeks to allow Ohioans to produce as much as 200 gallons of homemade moonshine a year without a government permit. We’re talking about the long overdue legalization of homemade liquor on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily...
Cleveland.com news quiz: Ohio prohibits what app for state employees?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pretty much everyone uses social media. But there’s one app that state employees no longer are allowed to use, at least not on government devices. If you were paying attention to the news this week, you likely know which app it is. That means you should get at least one question correct on the cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events from the past week.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The jackpot stands at $1.35 billion for the Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history. The Mega Millions record is a $1.537 billion jackpot won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. The most recent Mega Millions win was on Oct. 14, a $502 million prize shared by winning tickets in California and Florida.
Sean McVay tells L.A. Rams he will return as head coach next season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sean McVay has announced his intentions to stay as the head coach for the Los Angeles Rams, per the franchise. After reports of McVay’s decision surfaced on Friday, the Rams tweeted that “Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season.”. Coming...
A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial
It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Tornadoes tear through south, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Snow falling this morning in Northeast Ohio; another 2-4 inches possible throughout day
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Snow was falling early Friday morning in Northeast Ohio as the region remains under a winter weather advisory until early Saturday morning. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say snow will fall throughout the day, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible before sunrise.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
Cavalry arrives in Ohio to back effort to expand abortion access: Capitol Letter
Firmware: Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom has retained the political firm Mission Control Inc. to oversee strategy in its campaign to get a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights on the ballot. Mission Control Inc. helped pro-abortion rights groups in Kansas and Kentucky defeat ballot issues in their states that would have restricted abortion access. Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom also announced Thursday that it has initial ballot language completed and is about to begin qualitative and quantitative research and message testing, Laura Hancock reports.
Snowfall totals range from nearly nothing to 3 inches in Cuyahoga County, more than 5 inches in Ashtabula County
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio so far has been spared the worst of what was called for in a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday, with snowfall totals reported in late morning ranging from a dusting to 2 to 3 inches across Cuyahoga County and a high of 5.1 inches at one spot in Ashtabula County.
Brady Middle School working toward No Place for Hate designation
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Brady Middle School is working toward becoming an official No Place for Hate school, following in the footsteps of Orange High School. A large part of receiving this designation is a requirement to sign a pledge in which students and staff commit to challenging bias and bullying in the school, according to a news release from the Orange City School District.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
State Rep. Derek Merrin says he, not Speaker Jason Stephens, is the leader of the Ohio House Republicans
COLUMBUS, Ohio —State Rep. Derek Merrin, after meeting with a majority of Ohio House Republicans on Wednesday, asserted that he is the leader of the House GOP, even though he lost the House speaker’s race to fellow Republican Jason Stephens last week. Merrin, speaking with reporters outside the...
Cleveland man charged in Bath Township armory smash-and-grab used stolen Kias, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of being part of a group that used stolen Kias to carryout a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun dealer in Bath Township. Zaveeyon Teasley, 19, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with theft of firearms from a licensed gun dealer.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0