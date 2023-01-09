ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Historic Pappy's BBQ on North Main Avenue is expanding with new building purchase

By Andrew Sullender, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OvZi_0k8mBCzR00

With the purchase of a new building, Springfield residents will be able to listen to year-round live music with their barbecue at the classic local Pappy's Place.

Owners of the decades-spanning northside establishment announced their plans to expand over the weekend.

"Big News at Pappy’s BBQ, we just bought the building next to Pappys. Pappy’s English Pub," owner Wayne Rader wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

In the post, Rader said he plans to host "some of the best bands in Springfield" in the new location, adjacent to the existing restaurant on North Main Avenue.

"Watch for all the new stuff coming to Pappys. Thank you to all our customers for a great 2022. Happy New Year. This is going to be a great year at Pappys. We will start booking all the bands this week so get a hold of us," he wrote.

The site has been a restaurant since 1926 and has the oldest continuous liquor license in Springfield, dating back to 1933. The restaurant on the site went through other names over the years like Beezley's Cafe, Main Eat Shop, Leatha's Cafe and Doc's Cafe. In 1970, it was purchased by Paul and Dorthy Ankrom — nicknamed "Pappy" and "Mammy" — who opened Pappy's Place BBQ.

The Raders bought the restaurant at auction in 2019. The Raders also own a number of buildings and businesses on Main Avenue and the surrounding neighborhood. Speaking to the News-Leader, owner Susan Rader said Pappy's had been "run into the ground" before their takeover. They returned live music to the space and profits have "tripled" since then.

Their new building sits just to the north of Pappy's and has remained vacant for several years.

Susan Rader said they are expanding to have the ability to hold events in the winter. While the dining area in Pappy's is quite small, the Raders use the patio in-between the restaurant and the newly acquired building for live music and other events when the weather permits.

"In the winter it's hard to expand anywhere because the patio is our only place and its cold. By purchasing the building next door, we can do more things indoors in a controlled environment," she said.

The Raders hope to eventually enclose the patio and connect the two buildings through a greenehouse-type structure.

"It's open but you're indoors. That's what I want to do between the two buildings," she said. "That way customers don't have to go outside to get to the other building."

The classic Pappy's will remain the same, but the new building will be in the style of an English pub, she added. They hope to open the expansion by March.

The Raders declined to say how much it cost to purchase the new property. Susan promised the additions will not change what has made Pappy's great over the decades.

"It's a fun, quirky, Cheers-in-the-hood kind of place. That's how we feel. Everybody's nice. We never have any problems. It's just good people that come here."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KTTS

Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield

(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A grieving couple is asking, what happened? There was a fundraiser in honor of their little girl who died in a drowning accident. Months later, the family tells On Your Side, they never got the money and never heard from the business owner who collected the donations. But Ashley Reynolds got a hold of him and got his explanation.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian-style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — […]
CASSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
ksgf.com

Teen Charged With Parking Lot Shooting In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A teenager is charged with a shooting in October on a parking lot near Battlefield and Kansas in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged 17-year-old Antwon Taylor after a man suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived. KY3 says Taylor has been certified as an adult in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man seriously injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield driver was seriously injured in a car crash in Polk County on Jan. 10. David U. Reeder, 78, of Springfield, was taken to Mercy Hospital to be treated for serious injuries due to a two-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy