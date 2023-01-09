ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State Cornerback Transfers To Cincinnati

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bearcats got another piece for a shredded 2023 secondary.

CINCINNATI — Two Arizona State transfers in one day for Cincinnati football.

Sun Devils' cornerback D.J. Taylor is now a Bearcat with two years of guaranteed eligibility left.

Taylor posted 16 tackles and one pass breakup for ASU this past season. He is a decent returner who received 11 punts for 36 return yards, and 10 kickoffs for 225 yards in 2022. During the 2021 campaign, he appeared in 12 games, collecting 716 all-purpose return yards (10th nationally).

He started the first four games of 2022 at nickel cornerback for ASU but got benched for junior Jordan Clark after poor performance.

With the exit of starters like Arquon Bush and Ja'Quan Sheppard, plus, young talent like JQ Hardaway, cornerback is one of UC's top-three needs in the portal.

The redshirt sophomore could tap into his pandemic year if he wants to spend six years at the college level. He joins former teammate Carter Brown as a new member of the Bearcats' football program.

