Memorable Knights: Fleury returns to Wild after personal leave; Reaves faces Rangers
Marc-Andre Fleury is back with the Minnesota Wild after briefly leaving the team, shouldering the blame for a disappointing 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night to the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
After Successful Procedure, Weber Looking Forward to Full Return
Voice of the Predators Feeling Healthy After Ventriculoperitoneal Shunt Operation Monday. The Nashville Predators won't be without their iconic voice much longer. After a successful ventriculoperitoneal shunt procedure to remedy Pete Weber's normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) on Monday, the franchise's iconic broadcaster says he's feeling better than he has in months.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Three Unite in Seattle, Regula Extends Point Streak
Colton Dach joins Blackhawks prospects Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allan in Seattle and Mississauga trades Ethan Del Mastro to Sarnia. Following the 2023 World Junior Championship, three Blackhawks prospects in Colton Dach, Kevin Korchinski and Nolan Allen will be playing together once again in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds. Dach was traded to Seattle last weekend, uniting him with his fellow World Juniors teammates.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
Minnesota Wild Reportedly Getting Calls About Matt Dumba
The Minnesota Wild will likely keep Matt Dumba if they remain in a playoff spot. But what happens if the team falls out by the NHL trade deadline?
NHL
Prospects Report: January 11, 2023
Walker and Wallstedt named to AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa had a successful three-game slate this past week, going 2-1 in games against Chicago and Rockford. In the matchup against Chicago on Jan.3, Iowa fell 5-2 with F Marco Rossi and F Sammy Walker scoring one goal each. D Joe Hicketts (0-2=2) had two points in the loss.
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
NHL
Avalanche 2023 Dads and Mentors Trip
Jan. 11 - Avalanche players, staff and their respective dads and mentors depart Denver for the Windy City:. Colorado takes on Central Division foe, the Chicago Blackhawks, for the second of three matchups this season. by Mason McFee @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com. 12:30 AM. COLORADO AVALANCHE (20-16-3) AT CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (10-25-3)
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
NHL
Islanders celebrate 1 millionth fan at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders honored their 1,000,000th fan with an epic celebration at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Jennifer Belechto became the 1,000,000th fan to attend an Islanders game before they hosted the Dallas Stars. Almost immediately after Jennifer scanned her ticket, she and...
NHL
'A GOOD START'
ST. LOUIS - Make no mistake: Darryl Sutter is very much a numbers guy. But the "percentages," he explains, can take a hike. "Guys should get more current on it," the coach said of his powerplay, which enters tonight's game against the Blues operating at 19.7% efficiency rate. "Percentages on the powerplay are not relevant. It's actually goals for-and-against that are relevant in special teams.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 12
* Connor McDavid welcomed the second half of the 2022-23 season with another highlight-reel goal and maintained his pace to become the NHL's highest-scoring player since Mario Lemieux finished with 161 points in 1995-96. * For the second straight season, the NHL saw a jump in the goals-per-game rate from...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Super 16: Top 5 of power rankings remain same at midseason
The midpoint of the season arrived Wednesday, and all week at NHL.com we have been running our Trophy Tracker series. Consider the Super 16 power rankings this week the Trophy Tracker edition, or at least the MVP addition. Who is the biggest reason for the Boston Bruins being the unanimous...
NHL
Preview: January 10 vs. New Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will aim to halt their current skid Tuesday, going head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 25-8-7 (57 Points, 1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets...
NHL
Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Sabres
The Winnipeg Jets play the second game of their three-game road trip on Thursday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. The Jets end the trip with their second game in as many nights on Friday agains the Pittsburgh Penguins. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the...
NHL
Skarsgard, Reynolds show Lundqvist love on MSG Jumbotron
Actors sit between former Rangers goalie, kiss him on cheek. Henrik Lundqvist was not expecting to end up on the kiss cam Tuesday. The former New York Rangers goalie sat between actors Alexander Skarsgard and Ryan Reynolds during the Rangers game against the Minnesota Wild. When Skarsgard was shown on...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Sword Fight
BUFFALO, NY - Playing in the back end of just their second back-to-back this season, the Kraken faced a tight checking Buffalo team in a game that had a slow start. And while this was the first time these two teams have met that Seattle didn't score first, the Kraken would ultimately battle back and uphold their perfect record (4-0) over the Sabres.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ OTT - 16:31 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Ottawa. Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa's Tim Stützle preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Brady Tkachuk's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
