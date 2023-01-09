Eye on the Environment: Keeping you up to date with the ESC

Effective Jan. 26, ThisWeek News will cease publication. This means that after nearly six years of writing, this will be our last “Eye on the Environment” column.

The Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission (ESC) has been so grateful to have this forum to keep you informed about sustainability issues and initiatives in our community. Although we will not have this space available in the future, we want to be sure that you are aware of all our ongoing and future efforts.

One big initiative that you will see beginning later in January is a comprehensive rewrite of the Hilliard Conservation District zoning code. This is the code that applies to all new developments within the Big Darby Accord region.

The ESC is recommending strengthening the sustainability requirements for any new proposed projects in this area so that we can do our part to protect the Big Darby Creek.

We are also looking at a potential expansion of our Styrofoam-recycling initiative. This program has already become more successful than we could have ever imagined. We would like to be able to increase our volume capacity and expand the types of polystyrene products that we are able to accept by purchasing a larger melting densifier.

This will provide benefits for Hilliard residents and our other nearby communities and business partners.

The ESC will be moving the annual Earth Day collections to the Franklin County Fairgrounds this year. The space available will allow us to provide a smoother and faster drop-off experience while also helping us to avoid generating the traffic issues that we have in the past.

It is a wonderful thing that this collection event has outgrown our initial space at Municipal Park and with this new space, we look forward to growing even further!

Eye on the Environment:A look back at the city's 2022 recycling efforts

Although we will not have this column space, we want to be sure that our readers are able to stay informed and engaged with us. The easiest way to stay informed is to sign up for our monthly newsletter at gogreenhilliard.com.

This newsletter will keep you informed of upcoming events, as well as links to all of our most recent blog articles. You can also “Like” us on Facebook and keep up with our activities there. We also use our Facebook page to share interesting articles about sustainability from around the country.

Another great way to stay engaged is to volunteer. The ESC has numerous opportunities throughout the year when volunteers are needed. Periodically, the ESC needs to sort through materials collected for recycling at the community center.

This can be a great activity for a scout troop or school club in need of service hours. The Keep Hilliard Beautiful organization conducts a monthly Saturday morning cleanup at areas all around the city. This is a great way to help beautify our community and meet more individuals who want to make a difference, just like you.

Finally, we want to thank you for reading our columns. It has been gratifying to hear so many people say that they read about one of our initiatives and how excited they were to learn about it. We appreciate your support and look forward to continuing to engage with you through other mediums!

Pete Marsh is a member of Hilliard City Council and the liaison to the Hilliard Environmental Sustainability Commission.