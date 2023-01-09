ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Braves GM reinstated after serving five years of MLB ‘lifetime ban’

Former Atlanta Braves GM John Coppolella has been reinstated by MLB after being banned for circumventing the league’s rules regarding international player signings in 2017.

