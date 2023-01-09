ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley, Has Died at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla Presley and a recording artist in her own right, has died at the age of 54. News broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Presley had been rushed to the hospital suffering full cardiac arrest. Paramedics had been called to her Calabasas, California home and administered CPR before taking Presley to the hospital.
