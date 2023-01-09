ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Steel cargo sets record for Port of Brownsville

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A ship that arrived to the Rio Grande Valley in late December 2022 at the Port of Brownsville set a port record, authorities announced Monday.

The MV Ultra Ocelot was carrying 74,000 metric tons of steel slab, port officials said. The arrived of the load Dec. 27 set a port record for cargo tonnage.

Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements

Port officials say the steel slab came from Sepetiba, Brazil, and was destined for Pesqueria, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

“The Port of Brownsville’s logistical advantage maintains its standing as the main gateway for steel into Mexico,” the port wrote in its January Port Matters newsletter.

The record tonnage surpassed the more than 67,000 metric tons of steel slab that arrived in October 2022 on its way to Nuevo Leon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19-related deaths in Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday. Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64. There were also […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican national sentenced for harboring migrants in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man illegally residing in San Benito has been sentenced to federal prison for harboring undocumented individuals among other convictions, federal prosecutors said. Early Thursday, Garcia-Torres was ordered to serve 48 months in federal prison. Due to his immigration status, Garcia-Torres is expected to be deported following his imprisonment, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Roadhouse among these 10 businesses opening in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based firm is developing a shopping and dining center that will be anchored by Texas Roadhouse, the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation announced Friday. Along with the new restaurant, nine other businesses have also signed agreements to open at the Shops at N Bridge, the Weslaco EDC stated. “I have […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Under 100 migrants living at Anzalduas Park in Mission

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The number of migrants living at Anzalduas Park near Mission and Granjeno continues to fluctuate and so does the number of COVID-19 cases among them. McAllen city officials have released numbers on the situation. City leaders say there are fewer than 100 migrants living at the park but numbers are expected to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPUB lowers to Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has gone back down to Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan after five months of being in Stage 2. Stage 2 of the plan began July 29, when the country’s combined water ownership at the Amistad and Falcon International Reservoirs dipped below 25% capacity. BPUB […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: How Harlingen became more development friendly

HARLINGEN, Texas – Builders, developers, engineers and surveyors say they like what is happening in Harlingen these days. The City of Harlingen, led by Mayor Norma Sepulveda, has streamlined procedures so that is easier to build in the city, representatives of the building community say. Before Mayor Sepulveda took...
HARLINGEN, TX
cw39.com

Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle

A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Alamo bakery struggling amid rising cost of eggs

One local bakery is struggling to keep prices down despite the high cost of a key ingredient: eggs. Maria Elena Lopez runs El Manjar Bakery in Alamo with the help of her family. They've been in business for almost 14 years, and Maria Elena Lopez’s son says it’s been tough to maintain their prices when the cost of eggs is so high.
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD recovers Tahoe stolen from Houston area

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and South Texas Auto Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered on Sam Pearl and Mexico boulevards near the border, moments before it was to be crossed into Mexico, according to law enforcement. According to police, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Why hasn’t BPUB returned $29M from Tenaska fund to customers?

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board remains in possession of $29 million from the Tenaska Equity Fund three months after an audit was released for the failed $118 million power plant project. People in the community have expressed on multiple occasions that they want to be reimbursed for the funds taken from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen marathon named after him set for Jan. 21

Sad and tragic still. How else to describe the heart attack that caused the death of McAllen City Commissioner Scott Crane, 50, back in December 2014 after he fell ill during his attempt to run the city’s 26.2-mile marathon. Renamed in his honor the following year, the Scott Crane Run, it’s time once again, Jan. 21, to both run and remember the man after whom the Boston-qualifier is named. This year, in fact, is the run’s 10-year anniversary.We remember many people throughout our lifetimes, but those who are taken from us during the prime years of their life — wham,
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police spotlight efforts against human trafficking in the Valley

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. And the Pharr Police Department is teaming up with two agencies to provide discussions on identifying and preventing human trafficking. According to a news release from the Pharr Police Department, Refugee Services of South Texas and BCFS HHS Common Thread is providing this information […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Nightly Sioux Road underpass closures scheduled this week

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Temporary closures of the Sioux Road underpass in Pharr will take place nightly this week. The closures come as a result of the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Detour signs will be in place to help drivers navigate. All […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito HS cheerleaders represent RGV overseas

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School cheerleaders Denali Saucedo, Naveiah Sauseda, Cassandra Cruz, and Kylie Garza recently represented their city and the Rio Grande Valley in London, England, The four also represented Varsity Spirit in the London New Year’s Day Parade from Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023. “I felt honored […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday. The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Electric vehicles gain market share: Valley drivers tell us why

McALLEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — The future of the car industry may be electric as more people look for cleaner alternatives to fuel. Electric vehicles offer some advantages over traditional cars, like lower reduced emissions and low maintenance. Not only are these vehicles gaining popularity, they’re gaining market share too. In 2022, EV sales accounted for 5.6% of the total […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy