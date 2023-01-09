Steel cargo sets record for Port of Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A ship that arrived to the Rio Grande Valley in late December 2022 at the Port of Brownsville set a port record, authorities announced Monday.

The MV Ultra Ocelot was carrying 74,000 metric tons of steel slab, port officials said. The arrived of the load Dec. 27 set a port record for cargo tonnage.

Port officials say the steel slab came from Sepetiba, Brazil, and was destined for Pesqueria, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

“The Port of Brownsville’s logistical advantage maintains its standing as the main gateway for steel into Mexico,” the port wrote in its January Port Matters newsletter.

The record tonnage surpassed the more than 67,000 metric tons of steel slab that arrived in October 2022 on its way to Nuevo Leon.

