northwestmoinfo.com
DeKalb Schools Exploring 4-Day Week
The Buchanan County R-IV School District has announced they will be holding a public forum regarding a possible move to a four day school week. The district is considering a move to the four day week starting in the 2023-24 school year. The forum will be held at the Rushville...
northwestmoinfo.com
NWMSU Splits DH @ Central Oklahoma; Mo West Splits With Newman
The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Mens and Womens basketball teams split a double-header with Central Oklahoma Thursday evening in Edmond, Oklahoma.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested for going AWOL from treatment center
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested for failing to obey a judge's order. Anthony Dorsey, 31, of Green City, Missouri, was taken into custody by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Sullivan County, Mo. Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday. Dorsey was arrested on a Putnam...
kchi.com
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Gets April Court Date in Manslaughter Case
A Chillicothe woman charged with manslaughter now has an April court date in Livingston County. Court documents say Tehya Renae Kelley faces charges of felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter and four felonies for delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list all...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
kchi.com
One Injured In Crash North Of Chillicothe
A two-vehicle crash on US 65, just north of Chillicothe Monday afternoon left a Laclede man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 39-year-old Kenneth R Rogers of Laclede was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries following the crash at about 4:40 pm, which happened as he was southbound on US 65 and stopped at a stop light. The report states a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Danielle A Morris of Chillicothe failed to stop and ran into the back of the Rogers vehicle. Morris was not injured. They were wearing safety belts.
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany woman injured in accident near Albany
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was injured in an accident near Albany last week when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large concrete culvert.
kchi.com
Additional Bookings For Livingston County
Two Bookings at the Harrison County Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday, Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Chad Alexander Holmes on a 24-hour hold. He was held without bond. Wednesday morning, The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked 38-year-old Kayci Delaine Porter was booked after a guilty...
kttn.com
Man arrested by patrol in Grundy County waives extradition
The man the Highway Patrol arrested in Grundy County January 10th and was accused of three felony counts of fugitive from out of state appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court January 11th. Online court information shows 33 year old Jacob Lee Knisley has been charged with...
northwestmoinfo.com
Clearfield Resident Waives Extradition After Arrest in Harrison County
BETHANY, MO – The Clearfield resident who was wanted in connection with a missing child from Mount Ayr late last week has waived extradition after her arrest in Harrison County. Fifty-four year old Michelle Grady was arrested after Iowa authorities issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 3-year old Fallon...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Pleads Not Guilty to Four Felonies in Livingston County Court
A Chillicothe man faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chad Alexander Holmes faces three felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk and felony first-degree domestic assault. Records list the assault charge from November 2020 and the endangering the...
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. In Sullivan County at about 3:14 pm, Troopers arrested 24-year-old Michael E Harrison of Milan for alleged Driving While Revoked or Suspended, Speeding, No Seatbelt, five Sullivan County warrants for alleged resisting arrest, driving while revoked, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. And five Adair County warrants for alleged possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, false impersonation, and a seatbelt violation. He is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Booked Into Caldwell County Jail
Two bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff. 39-year-old Shimar Vinciel Owens of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is held with no bond allowed. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton of Chillicothe was booked into jail for alleged DWI. He is...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Charged With Stealing, Set for Sentencing in Separate Case
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man has been taken into custody on a felony stealing charge stemming from an incident last February. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department issued an affidavit alleging 28-year old Wyatt Wigal contracted with the victim to construct a structure in Harrison County on February 22, 2022. The statement says Wigal accepted a check for $3,900 as a deposit and then cashed the check, but never started work on the property. In the eleven months since the check was cashed law enforcement says Wigal has not completed any work nor returned the money.
Creston Woman Arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Jo Scott of Creston at 302 N. Pine Street for 1st Degree Harassment. Officers transported Tiffany Scott to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Scott after she posted bond.
kchi.com
Green City Man Arrested On Warrants
A Green City man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Wednesday. At about 8:25 pm, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Anthony J Dorsey on a Putnam County warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and two counts of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail with no bond allowed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Resident Appearing in Grundy County Court Today on Felony Burglary Charge
A Trenton resident is making an initial appearance in Grundy County Court today on a felony charge. Court documents say Macheal Rae Glass faces a felony charge of second-degree burglary. Records list that charge from October 29, 2022. The court set Glass’ bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Authorities...
kttn.com
Green City man back in custody after failing to obey a Putnam County judge’s order
A man from Green City is back in custody after allegedly failing to obey a judge’s order in Putnam County. The highway patrol on Wednesday night arrested 31-year-old Anthony James Dorsey on the Putnam County warrant. He’s held without bond by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Charges...
kttn.com
Hamilton teenager facing charges involving 3 individuals aged 13, 14 and 15
A Hamilton resident faces multiple felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 13 year old girl earlier this week. Nneteen year old Kyler Lee Myers has been charged with two counts of third degree child molestation involving a child less than 14 years of age. He has also been charged with one count each of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 involving a first offense and first degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age.
