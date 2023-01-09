FORT LAUDERDALE - While many people will be enjoying the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement in South Florida won't be having the day off.They will be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expect hundreds of people to take part in "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides.During a news conference Friday afternoon, Miami-Dade Director Freddy Ramirez asked participants in the event to observe the laws of the road."Let's honor the memory and legacy of Dr. King with honor and respect," he said. "We are asking those who ride these vehicles to be respectful."The annual event started...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO