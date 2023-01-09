Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Port of South Louisiana Buys Avondale Global Gateway
The Avondale Global Gateway is a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard. (Photo: Port of South Louisiana) The Port of South Louisiana (Port SL) said it has reached a deal with T. Parker Host to buy the Avondale Global Gateway, a logistics hub at site of the former Avondale Shipyard.
Should Louisiana Pass an 'Emergency Lane' Law?
What happens when traffic is tied up on the basin bridge? No traffic can get through. Could a new law help make certain emergency vehicles can get through?
KEDM
$170 million bottling facility to be built in Louisiana
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. – Niagara Bottling has announced it plans to invest up to $160 million to establish a state-of-the-art production facility near Hammond. The company will create 70 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 100 new indirect jobs, for a total of 170 new jobs in the Southeast Region.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
One Louisiana City Is Considered One Of America’s Friendliest
Merriam-Webster defines friendly as: of, relating to, or befitting a friend: such as showing kindly interest and goodwill; Not hostile; Cheerful, comforting; serving a beneficial or helpful purpose; not causing or likely to cause harm. You get the picture. So, when studyfinds.org listed the findings of their new report on...
KTBS
ArkLaTex: Income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Louisiana's next legislative session is right around the corner, starting in April. State Rep. Richard Nelson of Mandeville recently visited KTBS to discuss several ideas that could come up in the scheduled fiscal session. One of those is the elimination of the state income tax and he explained why.
brproud.com
Louisiana to gain over 3,000 oil and gas jobs this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is expected to see an increase in oil and gas industry jobs – most of them being right here in the capital region. In 2015, Louisiana experienced an oil crash leading up to almost 20,000 workers being laid off. LSU Professor Greg Upton studies energy production in Louisiana and explains the hardship the state has faced since then. “Employment stabilized, but it really did not go back anywhere near those pre-crash levels. And then, of course, we had the COVID-19 pandemic,” he explained.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – A line with a few dozen people stretched outside the door of the building where volunteers were helping escort folks through the expungement process. It was just a half-hour into the event, and Sherie Thomas had to let those outside know the services would be available again next month. Some 30 people […] The post Path to clear criminal records remains bumpy in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
theadvocate.com
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
Louisiana Mega Millions Winners – Points of Purchase Confirmed
We now know where $30,000 in Mega Millions winners were purchased in Louisiana. Three different tickets make three different $10,000 winners.
Group warns liquefied gas expansion could hurt Louisiana coast
A planned expansion in natural gas export facilities could wreck large swaths of the Louisiana coast, a local citizen group warned on Tuesday. Two liquified natural gas (LNG) export plants at opposite ends of a southern Louisiana lake have continuously released greenhouse gasses and toxic chemicals into the air — without notifying state regulators, according…
klax-tv.com
Small businessman will run as an independent for Louisiana Governor
LAKE CHARLES, La. — Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney,. is announcing his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. He is running as an independent. He is making the announcement by this formal. statement now and in a video to voters next week. “Our government doesn’t trust...
kalb.com
LDWF touring the state, stocking public ponds
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is touring the state, stocking public ponds with Rainbow Trout. The LDWF is urging the public to ‘Get Out and Fish’ so residents can take advantage of Louisiana’s natural beauty and delicious resources. Every year, the program aims to show people in our state the satisfaction of catching fish and bringing them home to clean, cook and have for dinner.
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
freightwaves.com
Georgia ends motor fuel tax holiday
The state of Georgia, one of the first states to suspend the collection of motor fuel taxes in the wake of last year’s spike in oil prices, phased them out effective Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp, who first suspended collections in March, had been extending the suspensions on a month-to-month...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: The Curole House
CUT OFF, La. (WVUE) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. See the continuing journey of the Curole House in Lafourche Parish. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
