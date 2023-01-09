ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

fox5dc.com

More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes. Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”

“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Reston arsonist wanted by police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
RESTON, VA
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
mdlottery.com

Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win

Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Silver Spring school launches food pantry

Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
SILVER SPRING, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police retrieve pellet gun at Gaithersburg MS, MCPS says

Police responding to a call Tuesday from Gaithersburg Middle School retrieved a toy gun, a school spokesperson said in an email. “Police responded to assist MCPS with an investigation and found a pellet gun that was confiscated,” Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter wrote to Bethesda Beat.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

