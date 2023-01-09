Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Car-A-Lago trends after classified documents found in President Joe Bidens garageLashaun TurnerWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools considers virtual learning on snow days
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - This time of year, plenty of students are rooting for snow because it could mean a day off of school. Now that virtual learning is an option, school districts all over the area are considering changes that a lot of students may not like. In Virginia,...
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras proposed for Indian Head Highway
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Lawmakers in Prince George's County want more speed cameras along a stretch of Maryland Route 210 notoriously known for its high number of deadly crashes. Councilmembers want to increase the number of speed cameras along the roadway known as Indian Head Highway from three to as...
WTOP
Will early endorsement pay off for Prince George’s Co. as legislative session begins?
Prince George’s County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks arrived in Annapolis Wednesday morning, hours before the legislative session got underway. Though Christmas may have been a few weeks ago, she still brought a wish list of budget priorities she hopes will get filled before lawmakers adjourn in April. Alsobrooks also...
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
Gov. Wes Moore Taps Montgomery County Lawmaker For Maryland Secretary Of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore has selected state senator Susan Lee, a Democrat representing Montgomery County, to serve as Maryland’s next Secretary of State. The move by the incoming governor — set to be sworn in next Wednesday — will trigger a shake-up in the General Assembly, which begins its 2023 legislative session Wednesday.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
fox5dc.com
Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
popville.com
“Mayor Bowser Unveils DC’s Comeback Plan”
“Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) unveiled DC’s Comeback Plan. The Comeback Plan is a tool for setting DC’s economic development goals for the next five years, and it centers around making Washington, DC a place for successful businesses, opportunity-rich neighborhoods, and thriving people.
At annual luncheon, Democrats lay out priorities and vow to make good on campaign promises this legislative session
The day before the Maryland General Assembly session begins, Democrats in Annapolis vowed to pursue progressive policy expansions and expressed hope for the next... The post At annual luncheon, Democrats lay out priorities and vow to make good on campaign promises this legislative session appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Parents sound off on merit awards scandal at Fairfax County School Board meeting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Fairfax County Public Schools parents rallied ahead of the school board’s first meeting of 2023. The meeting is the first since three of the county’s high schools, Thomas Jefferson, Langley and Westfield admitted they failed to notify students in a timely manner that they earned National Merit Scholarship recognition.
fox5dc.com
Lockdown lifted at Richard Montgomery High School after off-campus dispute involving students
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A dispute involving students from two Montgomery County schools prompted a lockdown on Friday, according to police. Montgomery County Police announced just before 2 p.m. on Twitter that Richard Montgomery High School was placed on a lockdown after reports of a gun on campus. Officers responded to...
fox5dc.com
Centreville Elementary School teacher has students participate in slavery simulation
CENTREVILLE, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are outraged after a teacher casts students as slaves and landowners during a classroom activity. A family at Centreville Elementary School spoke with FOX 5, saying they are frustrated that their children’s school forced students to take part in a slavery reenactment.
fox5dc.com
Reston arsonist wanted by police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood. Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.
Two Shot One Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Wednesday night in Southwest D.C. The shooting took place at the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 9:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Police found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were brought to nearby hospitals. 23-year-old Anthony Richardson died at the hospital. The identity and condition of the other victim have not been released. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending The post Two Shot One Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
fox5dc.com
Silver Spring school launches food pantry
Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police retrieve pellet gun at Gaithersburg MS, MCPS says
Police responding to a call Tuesday from Gaithersburg Middle School retrieved a toy gun, a school spokesperson said in an email. “Police responded to assist MCPS with an investigation and found a pellet gun that was confiscated,” Montgomery County Public Schools communications director Jessica Baxter wrote to Bethesda Beat.
