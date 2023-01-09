ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Shelby Reporter

Helena downs Northridge in Friday night matchup

HELENA – The Helena Huskies picked up their second win of 2023 against the Northridge Jaguars on Friday, Jan 6. Helena pulled away with a 59-50 victory after gaining the lead in the second quarter. Northridge and Helena tied in the first quarter 7-7. Ian Johnigan posted a basket...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup

PELHAM – The Briarwood Lady Lions and Pelham Lady Panthers returned to the basketball court for their first area game of the year on Friday, Jan. 6. Briarwood fended off a late Pelham run to grab the 53-42 victory. Briarwood started the area matchup by picking up a 15-10...
PELHAM, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9

We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Oak Mountain State Park opens new mountain bike trail “Tails”

PELHAM – A new mountain biking trail has made its way to Oak Mountain State Park and is ready to enjoy. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the official ribbon cutting was held for the new mountain bike trail named “Tails.” The trail was opened through a partnership with Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers, also known as BUMP.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather

The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at south Birmingham apartment complex

An argument between two men led to fatal gunfire Wednesday evening in south Birmingham. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Adona apartments on Aspen Run. South Precinct officers were already at the complex on an unrelated call when they heard shots fired. They encountered two men - one of them was down on the ground and another was armed.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Martina Winston honored with Community Service Award

PELHAM – It is evident Martina Winston has truly given back to her community as she receives the Alabama Recreation and Parks District III award Community Service Award. Winston has dedicated more than 12 years to the Pelham Youth Cheer Program and was recognized for her service within the community.
PELHAM, AL

