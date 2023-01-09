Krispy Kreme, Biscoff team up bringing new doughnuts to U.S. for first time ever

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Biscoff cookies have officially landed at Krispy Kreme.

On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced a new collaboration with the popular in-flight snack. The sweet collection is comprised of three doughnuts that “take doughnut and cookie lovers on a roundtrip of sweetness.”

The new flavors include:

Biscoff Iced Doughnut: An original glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing.

An original glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing. Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut : An original glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff crumble.

: An original glazed doughnut dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing and topped with a swirl of cream cheese buttercream and Biscoff crumble. Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut : A shell doughnut filled with Biscoff cookie butter Kreme filling, dipped in Biscoff cookie butter icing, and topped with a swirl of dark chocolate icing and Biscoff crumble.

“Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it’s definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a statement . “Both doughnut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination.”

While some of the doughnuts have been featured in other stores across the globe, this will be the first time Biscoff doughnuts will be available in the United States, but only for a limited time.

According to the doughnut shop, guests who purchase any Biscoff doughnut will also receive a free Biscoff cookie packet while supplies last.

In addition to the treat being available at local Krispy Kremes, the doughnuts can also be delivered or found as a 6-pack assortment at Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, and more stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.