If Peru is in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to civil unrest in that country, as thousands of tourists and travelers are stranded across the country due to a network of road blocks, cancellations of flights, demonstrations, and protests by supporters of the president of that country as a result of his arrest and impeachment last month.

1 DAY AGO