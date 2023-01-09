ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL


villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

‘St. Augustine needs protection’: New resiliency study to protect city from future flooding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Northeast Florida has seen its fair share of catastrophic flooding and St. Augustine is no exception. Now, the city of St. Augustine is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a three year study on how to mitigate future flood damage to the city from hurricanes, severe storms and rising sea levels. The study was officially signed into action Monday night at St. Augustine City Hall.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

11 of the Best Free Things to do in St. Augustine for Families in 2023

Then buckle up because St. Augustine in Florida is the place to learn about this unique and special state’s history. Whether you’re into nature, history, art, or wine, the city has you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 11 free things to do in St. Augustine for families so you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank!
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
iheart.com

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges

The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Catch 27 celebrates its 10th anniversary in St. Augustine

On Jan. 24, Catch 27 will officially celebrate 10 years in business, which customers can help celebrate by trying the restaurant’s new seasonal menu, including shareable plates, entrees with a Southern twist, over a half-dozen specialty cocktails and mouthwatering desserts. The locally owned and operated restaurant has been serving...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

