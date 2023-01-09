Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park temporarily closed
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County has announced that Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be temporarily closed for repaving. The park, located at 1109 Ponte Vedra Blvd in Ponte Vedra Beach, will close on Monday, Jan. 23. Reopening is planned for Friday, Jan. 27. The project...
St. Johns County School District holding teacher job fair next month
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County needs teachers. The district has 49,219 students enrolled in traditional schools for the current school year. This time last year, 46,675 students were enrolled. STORY: White House: More classified records found at Biden’s Delaware home. Kathy Hutchins is now the...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
‘St. Augustine needs protection’: New resiliency study to protect city from future flooding
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Northeast Florida has seen its fair share of catastrophic flooding and St. Augustine is no exception. Now, the city of St. Augustine is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on a three year study on how to mitigate future flood damage to the city from hurricanes, severe storms and rising sea levels. The study was officially signed into action Monday night at St. Augustine City Hall.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people have the short lifespans in the Sunshine State.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
11 of the Best Free Things to do in St. Augustine for Families in 2023
Then buckle up because St. Augustine in Florida is the place to learn about this unique and special state’s history. Whether you’re into nature, history, art, or wine, the city has you covered. We’ve compiled a list of 11 free things to do in St. Augustine for families so you can enjoy the city without breaking the bank!
First Coast News
Grieving mother plays daughter's last words to St. Johns County School board members
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Kimber Kegley doesn't like speaking in front of large groups. However, during Tuesday's St Johns County school board meeting, she mustered up the strength to talk about her daughter, Ashlee. When it was her time to speak during public comment, Kegley played a message her...
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
St. Augustine woman knew Dr. Martin Luther King before the world did
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Janie Price knew Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. before the world knew him. Price, of St. Augustine, passed away last Friday. While her stories live on in people's memories, they're on video and can be viewed in the Lincolnville Museum in St. Augustine. In various...
“No response”: Madison Cawthorn screws over his constituents one last time before moving to Florida
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., talks with reporters and supporters as results from the North Carolina primary election continue to report in at his campaign headquarters on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Hendersonville, NC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Former Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has officially moved to Florida...
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
iheart.com
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
Well-known supermarket chain opens new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Florida. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Winn-Dixie recently opened another new Florida grocery store location in St. Johns late last month.
Crews respond to house fire in St. Johns County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home on fire in the 200 block of Prince Phillip Drive around 10 a.m. No one was injured during the incident, according to officials. However, Red Cross was called for six residents.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Catch 27 celebrates its 10th anniversary in St. Augustine
On Jan. 24, Catch 27 will officially celebrate 10 years in business, which customers can help celebrate by trying the restaurant’s new seasonal menu, including shareable plates, entrees with a Southern twist, over a half-dozen specialty cocktails and mouthwatering desserts. The locally owned and operated restaurant has been serving...
First Coast News
Insurance industry expert says nixed provision gave Florida homeowners options when fighting insurance companies
NOCATEE, Fla. — A special Florida legislative session in December promised to aid Florida's homeowner's insurance crisis. But one insurance veteran says some new provisions will hurt homeowners. Previously, if a homeowner took its insurance company to court and won - attorney's fees were covered by the insurance company.
