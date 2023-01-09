ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman puts his ‘dream’ minimalist Hamptons home up for rent

By Mary K. Jacob
 4 days ago

Hugh Jackman and his wife, the actress Deborra-Lee Furness, have put their Hamptons summer getaway up for rent during the winter months, The Post has learned.

The two purchased this East Hampton estate for $3.5 million in 2015. It’s now on the market for $166,666 per month.

Following the purchase, the two proceeded to undergo a six-year transformation building what they once referred to as a property they had longed for.

“This was my lifelong dream,” Furness told Architectural Digest in a 2021 interview . “It’s like, bucket list, tick it off. I’ve done it, and I loved it.”

Furness, 67, and Jackman, 54, had spent years trying to find the perfect space to build their ideal house.

The compound is situated on 2.5 acres.
The compound holds a main house and a separate guest house.
The spa.
A kaleidoscopic James Turrell piece on display in the hallway.
“My kids were like, ‘Mom, make a decision already.’ We went to see it, and I said, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” she added.

Made up of five bedrooms and 5½ bathrooms in total, the modern waterfront compound occupies 5,000 square feet.

Amenities include a gym, a theater, a pool, a Jacuzzi — and the property comprises two separate structures, the listing notes.

Situated on a bluff, the property also boasts views overlooking water.

This rental listing comes at an otherwise active time in the couple’s property portfolio. In August, news broke that Jackman spent a cool $22.1 million for a glam New York City penthouse — a couple months after listing a nearby triplex for $38.9 million, which remains for sale.

A view of the open floor plan.
The informal dining area is custom-built.
The home features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors.
One of five bedrooms in the compound.
Architect Stelle Lomont Rouhani collaborated with Jackman and Furness to create “the utmost zen tranquility” overlooking Gardiner’s Bay, the listing describes.

The primary house features a gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances and an informal dining room with a hand-carved walnut dining table. With floor-to-ceiling glass doors, the main home also holds three ensuite bedrooms.

Situated on 2.5 acres, the renovated guest house has two bedrooms, and features an open living space with a kitchen bar and a loft bed.

A pivotal artwork in the home includes a kaleidoscopic James Turrell piece, who most celebrities have a fondness for.

Listing photos even show the couples two dogs, a French bulldog named Dali and a poodle-terrier mix named Allegra.

“You can watch sports on the mezzanine — that has its own moment,” Furness previously said. “And with the way I’ve set up the living room lounges, you’ve got your sit-by-the-fire moment, you’ve got your look-out-to-the-sea, pondering-your-own-navel moment. And Hugh and I are complete backgammonophiles, so the backgammon set lives there.”

“Deb is extraordinary. I was at almost every meeting over five years,” Jackman added to the publication. “I felt I would know what it would feel like to walk in for the first time. I was wrong. The home so far exceeded my expectations. I didn’t realize what Deb created was not only beautiful but warm. Even now, when I walk in the door, it gives me a feeling of calm.”

Susan Breitenbach with the Corcoran Group holds the listing.

