kinyradio.com
Juneau Douglas North Crossing received $7M in federal funds and extended public comment period
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Based on comments received to date, the study team modified one preliminary alternative and extended the survey comment period to February 3, 2023. Marie Heidemann, DOT&PF Project Manager, responded to News of the North about why the public comment period has now been extended to February 3rd. It was originally set to close January 20th.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ketchikan’s Kiera O’Brien named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Born and raised in Ketchikan, Kiera O’Brien loved every minute of growing up in the Southeast Alaskan town. “For me, hiking, fishing, being out in nature — those are some of my favorite things in the world,” she said. It also made her...
Flying Magazine
Ketchikan, Alaska RNAV (GPS)-B (PAKT)
A bucket list trip for many pilots, flying an aircraft up to Alaska can involve some of the most scenic flying in a pilot’s lifetime. For many who are following the coastal route, Ketchikan becomes a first major stopping point for fuel when heading north from the continental U.S. Being next to the ocean, weather conditions may require a pilot to fly an RNAV (GPS) approach. As a potentially unfamiliar mountainous area, flying this approach might be a good idea even in VFR conditions to guarantee a clear shot to the airport.
kinyradio.com
Black Awareness Association honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with collection drive
Juneau's BAA on Juneteenth of 2022 holding a fundraiser with Northern Teahouse, Blumendogs, Coppa and sweet potato pies. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Black Awareness Association of Juneau is sponsoring a collection drive for items needed for two of Juneau's local shelters at the St Peter's Hall at St Paul's Catholic Church in the valley.
ktoo.org
Trappers take 62 wolves during month-long Prince of Wales Island season
State wildlife officials say 62 wolves were taken during the 31-day harvest that ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. State biologists say they are comfortable with that number. Based on population estimates and previous harvest rates, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expected that somewhere between 60 and 100 wolves would be taken this season.
alaskasnewssource.com
Klawock police chief’s death stuns community
KLAWOCK, Alaska (KTUU) - The police chief and lone police officer serving the Southeast Alaska community of Klawock died unexpectedly on Monday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety. Terry Stonecipher, age 60, had served the community of Klawock for over a decade, and worked in law enforcement since...
