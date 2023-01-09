Read full article on original website
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
BBC
Carabao Cup draw: Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in semi-finals
Manchester United will play Nottingham Forest while Southampton face Newcastle in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Steve Cooper's Forest side will host the first leg against United after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Wednesday following a 1-1 draw. Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, stunned...
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Chelsea forced to delete Joao Felix transfer announcement after embarrassing gaffe called out by fans
CHELSEA were forced to delete their Joao Felix transfer announcement as it contained an embarrassing mistake. The 23-year-old arrives on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season and the Blues proudly unveiled their new man. However, fans noticed an error that resulted in Chelsea's official Twitter account...
Lionel Messi’s dad ‘in Riyadh’ for talks with Al-Hilal over stunning £245m-a-year transfer to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo
SAUDI ARABIAN club's interest in Lionel Messi may not all be smoke and mirrors after reports emerged suggesting the World Cup winner's father was in the country. It was reported that Al-Halil want to bring Messi to the Middle East following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Local media have reported...
Watch Lionel Messi turn on the style and finish stunning team goal in first game back for PSG following World Cup win
LIONEL MESSI was the star of the show in his first game since the World Cup as PSG beat Angers 2-0. The forward has had a few weeks off since his historic World Cup win but showed no signs of rustiness on his return. Messi started in attack alongside Neymar...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
NBC Sports
Brentford vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Brentford host Bournemouth in west London on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side look to continue their unlikely push for European qualification. The Bees are just two points off sixth place heading into this weekend and following their 3-1 win against Liverpool they’re full of confidence. Thomas Frank has done a superb job and they continue to be a very difficult team to play against, even with Ivan Toney missing for their marquee win against Liverpool.
Farhad Moshiri backs Lampard and board amid supporter unrest at Everton
The Everton owner has said he has faith in the club’s manager, Frank Lampard, and the board despite disquiet from fans
BBC
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds
Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been granted the freedom of Leeds at a ceremony in the city. Leeds City Council gave the Leeds Rhinos legends its highest civic honour for their charity fundraising work. Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, said...
BBC
Hearts: Australia's Garang Kuol joins on loan from Newcastle
Hearts have completed the loan signing of Australia striker Garang Kuol from Newcastle until the end of the season. The 18-year-old forward only signed for Eddie Howe's side on 1 January from Central Coast Mariners, but has been sent out to gain first-team experience. Kuol becomes Hearts' third signing of...
BBC
Mark Drakeford backs Scottish gender recognition move
Wales should have a gender self-identification system similar to the one approved in Scotland, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. The Scottish Parliament has backed a law which would make it easier for people to change their legal gender. Mr Drakeford said Wales does not have the same powers...
