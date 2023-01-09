Brentford host Bournemouth in west London on Saturday as Thomas Frank’s side look to continue their unlikely push for European qualification. The Bees are just two points off sixth place heading into this weekend and following their 3-1 win against Liverpool they’re full of confidence. Thomas Frank has done a superb job and they continue to be a very difficult team to play against, even with Ivan Toney missing for their marquee win against Liverpool.

