Kern County, CA

Woman accused of transporting 30K fentanyl pills sentenced

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills in her car has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Johana Gallegos, 36, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to transporting drugs, according to court records.

Gallegos had a 14-year-old traveling in her Mazda sedan when pulled over April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report. Charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed after she entered the no contest plea.

rlhorne
3d ago

That’s why we have the problems were having, lack of lock up time. Absolutely ridiculous.

KGET

