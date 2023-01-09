Woman accused of transporting 30K fentanyl pills sentenced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills in her car has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Johana Gallegos, 36, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to transporting drugs, according to court records.

Gallegos had a 14-year-old traveling in her Mazda sedan when pulled over April 20 on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report. Charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed after she entered the no contest plea.

