Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
wnypapers.com
Memorial names Emerson head of cardiac catheterization lab
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has named Dr. Ronald P. Emerson as the medical director of the cardiac catheterization laboratory. The cardiac catheterization laboratory is a joint venture among four hospitals, including Niagara Falls Memorial, Catholic Health System, Kaleida Health and the Erie County Medical Center. It is the only cardiac catheterization laboratory based in Niagara County. The facility provides lifesaving, around-the-clock services to Niagara County residents.
wnypapers.com
Youngstown/Town of Porter Christmas Basket Program 'a win-win' for recipients, donors
Once again, the Youngstown/Town of Porter and Lewiston communities hit it out of the park by providing Christmas gifts of toys, clothing and food for 65 families, including 123 children, living in our community. The Christmas Basket Program was a win-win for the recipients and the donors. The generosity of...
wnypapers.com
National Grid provides $500,000 to WNY customers in need following December's historic blizzard
Company to waive late fees, sponsors Jan. 26 winter savings event to connect Buffalo-area customers with bill options, affordability programs. National Grid will contribute $500,000 to support Western New York individuals and families who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that gripped the region in late December. The funding,...
Niagara Falls Reporter
COVID numbers hold steady in Falls, Niagara County
The Niagara County Department of Health yesterday released its weekly COVID-19 update. Current Report (Jan 11) Previous Report (Jan 4) Total Cases (from start of pandemic) 58,585 58,419. Deaths (from start of pandemic) 626 626. Daily new cases per 100K residents, 7-day avg. 11 10. Percent of Hospital Beds Available,...
wnypapers.com
Old Falls Street accepting vendor applications for summer 2023
Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls, is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
St. Catharines plant fire alarms Niagara County residents; no smoke danger
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — While firefighters in St. Catharines, Ontario, are mopping up after a major fire at a chemical waste processing plant, Niagara County emergency management officials have been monitoring the smoke plume and assuring residents there is no danger from any exposure. The blaze was near the waterfront...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston ready to approve short-term rentals policy
The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees expects to vote Tuesday on a new policy regarding short-term rentals. Following public comments at hearing Jan. 3, Mayor Anne Welch, Trustee Tina Coppins and members of the recently formed short-term rentals committee crafted an eight-page document that outlines rental standards; special permit requirements; license – application; renewal and fees; occupancy; and owner/tenant responsibilities. The policy also includes a short-term rental unit application, and a checklist the owner must sign and attach to the submission.
wnypapers.com
YBPA has active winter meeting
The Youngstown Business and Professional Association held its winter dinner meeting Tuesday evening for membership at Ray’s Tavern on Lake Road. The well-attended session included a number of planning items for 2023. Included were updates on the Niagara River Greenway Trail Youngstown bike path project; a possible dog park for the Village of Youngstown; plans for the 75th anniversary celebration of the Youngstown Lions Club in September; a new Airbnb in the village; the Youngstown-Porter Hometown Heroes program; Youngstown Free Library activities; YBPA plans for St. Patrick’s Day; and the 13th annual Beginning of Summer Street Dance/Car Show in June. (Photos by Kevin and Dawn Cobello, K&D Action Photo and Aerial Imaging).
Buffalo VA nurses say hospital wasn’t prepared for blizzard
At the Buffalo VA, NNU represents more than 400 registered nurses.
wnypapers.com
Syros Restaurant considering interior changes to maximize space
Restaurant ownership receives OK from HPC, Planning boards to add 3 apartments & up to 3 retail spaces. √ HPC tables motion to designate Opera Hall historic. Syros Restaurant patrons know the diner is spacious, with three eating areas and a private backroom. What they probably don’t know is that the building, at 869 Cayuga St., also has large pockets of space in the kitchen and around the periphery.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Wheatfield alum Justin GIlmore produces streaming series on WNY football
Niagara Falls native Justin GIlmore has come back to Western New York to cover the biggest players when it comes to football in the region. “Victory Formation” is an 11-episode series that highlights the various challenges faced by the well-renowned football programs in Buffalo. It features the Canisius Crusaders, who face the most-demanding schedule ever in the history of the program under a new coach, as they visit four different states and compete against two opponents.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
wnypapers.com
The Buff Social Club to hold chowder sale
The Buff Social Club will celebrate its 78th year of incorporation with several events throughout this year. Its first event is a chowder and bake sale set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. It is an open house and membership drive. There will be a basket raffle and other items to raffle. The Original Hawg Dog old-fashion pizza will be available, and chowder will be available for $6 per quart.
Ellicottville Brewing Co. expands with Little Valley pub
LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — Ellicottville Brewing Co. has expanded again, opening a new taproom in Little Valley the day after Christmas. The Little Valley Pub & Pizzeria offers a full selection of craft beer, as well as a food menu offering Neapolitan-style pizza, salads and sandwiches. The site is open Thursdays through Sunday.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale
The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
City of Lockport lose two Alderwomen in the same week
Lockport’s Common Council have lost two of their Alderwomen this week and as a result, combined with some reported illness, failed to meet quorum to vote on agenda items for the council’s scheduled business meeting on Wednesday.
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
Things are going to be done on a first come, first served basis for residents in Southern Erie County.
Comments / 0