Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Gastonia police seeking help finding man who was last seen in December
GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that was last heard from a few weeks ago. Kyle Goulet, 26, was last heard from by his family on Dec. 20 over the phone. He was last seen in the area of West Hudson and Clyde Street in Gastonia.
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
WYFF4.com
Man steals more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from North Carolina Target, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Target store. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) On Friday, Dec. 30, officers were called to the store on Matthews Township Parkway about a man concealing store items.
‘It was broken’: Videos show LaserShip delivery workers throwing packages
HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory family says delivery workers with a company Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has been investigating for more than a year were rough with their packages and they caught it on camera. Isaias Alvarez shared three doorbell videos with Stoogenke. In the first video, you...
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Investigation underway after deadly Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a house fire Friday in Salisbury, officials in Rowan County confirmed to Channel 9. The fire started just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is located off Old Concord Road. When firefighters got there, the sheriff’s...
Official trailer released for feature film shot in downtown Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — The official trailer for Lionsgate's feature adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic novel, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" has been officially released. The film was shot in downtown Monroe back in 2021. The coming-of-age story was first published in 1970. The film follows...
Union County employee saves life of unresponsive woman, receives award
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An employee with Union County was recognized with the Lifesaver Award after he helped save a woman’s life in November. Jason Belk, a water technician, was driving a county vehicle down Old Charlotte Highway on Nov. 8, 2022, in Monroe when he noticed something wasn’t right.
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
cn2.com
“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”. The career change coming at a good time as many...
Woman identified after body was found in woods in Newton, officials say
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office identified a body that was found in the woods on Wednesday as Emily Elizabeth King. Officials said King, 42, was a Newton resident. The cause of her death remains under investigation, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. EARLIER...
WBTV
Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A friend of Kristie Crowder, the 30-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Plaza Midwood, is remembering the kind of person she was. Jordan Carswell, who knew Kristie since sixth grade, and went on to be roommates with her at UNC-Charlotte, said she had a heart of gold.
Comments / 0