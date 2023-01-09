ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Storm day 1: State of Emergency declared in Fresno County as flooding grows

By Tim Sheehan
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dj2mk_0k8m626K00

This is a developing story. Check back to fresnobee.com for updates. To get breaking news alerts, click here .

8:00 p.m.

Fresno County Emergency Services Director Paul Nerland proclaimed a State of Emergency on Monday night, saying the storm impacted county roads, and caused flooding and hazards threatening public safety and property. He said all county departments were “collaborating around the clock to provide updates, assist residents and facilitate repairs.” He encouraged the public to check the Fresno County website for updates.

Highway 180-Piedra on evacuation alert

7:30 p.m.

Rising waters prompted an evacuation warning from the Fresno County Sheriff to residents in the general area of Highway 180 and Piedra Road in Sanger. That included homes within Riverbend RV Park, N. Wilderness Drive, N. Trout Lake Drive, Wood Duck Ave., Little Beaver Road and beyond. The impacts were due to heavy water flows into Mill Creek and Hughes Creek, which feed into the Kings River. A map of the evacuation status can be found here . A real-time map of road closures is also available.

Madera Sheriff reduces evacuation

6:30 p.m.: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reduced an evacuation order at Sierra Springs Village mobile home park near Bass Lake to a warning, meaning residents may return but should be prepared to leave again if flood waters rise.

Shaver Lake drenched

5:30 p.m.: While rainfall totals from Monday’s storm continued to climb in Fresno, approaching 1.5 inches between midnight and 5:15 p.m. at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, that figure was dwarfed by what was happening throughout the day in the unincorporated mountain community of Shaver Lake, a mere 40 miles or so from central Fresno.

By 5 p.m. Monday evening, the National Weather Service reported that about 6.6 inches of rain fell in Shaver Lake since midnight. The heaviest pummeling took place between 6 a.m. and noon, a six-hour period in which more than four inches of precipitation drenched the town.

More rain coming Tuesday

4:30 p.m.: Monday’s storm dropped more than 1.3 inches of rain at Fresno Yosemite International Airport since midnight Monday morning, according to data from the National Weather Service. Forecasters with the NWS office in Hanford said they expected the storm to taper off Monday evening before another rainmaker – not as strong as Monday’s drencher – flows through the region on Tuesday.

School canceled, park closed

4:15 p.m.: The Sierra Unified School District, which serves foothill communities in eastern Fresno County, announced that it has canceled classes on Tuesday because of severe weather and road conditions. Students will make up the lost day of school on March 6.

Fresno County also closed the popular Lost Lake Park day-use area and campgrounds to the public starting Monday afternoon until further notice because of heavy flooding. The park is tucked along the south bank of the San Joaquin River near the town of Friant, below Friant Dam and Millerton Lake.

Madera County emergency declaration

4 p.m.: Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue declared a local emergency for Madera County as rain continues to fall both in the Sierra Nevada foothills and on the San Joaquin Valley floor.

The declaration, issued shortly after 3:30 p.m., was in response to “the significant impacts of the ongoing extreme weather conditions.” Just since midnight Monday morning, the National Weather Service reported that more than an inch of rain had fallen at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, with even heavier rainfall totals in other areas of the central San Joaquin Valley.

On its Facebook page, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office stated that the steady rain had resulted in some mandatory evacuations due to dangers from flooding, as well as mudslides, downed trees and flooded roadways across the county.

Amid the havoc, “the extreme weather has strained our local resources,” requiring the emergency declaration “to maintain our standard level of public protection to the county,” the Facebook post stated.

Also on Monday afternoon, the Shaver Lake Visitors Bureau posted on its Facebook page that all roads from the Valley floor to Shaver had been closed because of road problems, including Auberry Road, Old Tollhouse Road and Highway 168.

Underpass closed: A Fresno roadway underpass prone to chronic flooding was closed in the Fig Garden area of the city on Monday after pumps failed to keep up with the rainfall. The Van Ness Avenue underpass beneath the BNSF Railway tracks was shut down Monday afternoon as city public works crews checked on pumps that are intended to keep the roadway open.

Storm creates problems for drivers

2:10 p.m.: The continuing storm is creating problems for drivers throughout the region, particularly in the foothills.

While California Highway Patrol officers were stationed on the “four-lane” section of Highway 168 southwest of Shaver Lake Monday afternoon because of mud and water on the roadway, a major rockslide tumbled down the hillside and onto the highway, CHP spokesperson Mike Salas told The Fresno Bee.

Salas said no one was hurt by the rockslide, which happened about one mile east of another rockslide from a previous storm.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid the area of Tollhouse Road and Pittman Hill Road, near the community of Humphrey’s Station in the foothills northeast of Fresno, because of flooding across a nearby bridge making the road impassible for vehicles.

Fresno County reported numerous road closures because of flooding in addition to the Highway 168 four-lane. They include:

  • Belmont Avenue between San Diego and Fairfax avenues, west of Mendota.
  • Washoe Avenue between California and Belmont Avenues, west of Mendota.
  • Lyon Avenue between California and Belmont Avenues, southwest of Mendota.
  • Shaw Avenue between Washoe and Douglas avenues, between Mendota and Firebaugh.
  • Douglas Avenue between Shaw and Bullard Avenues, southwest of Firebaugh.

Evacuation shelters in Madera, Mariposa counties

The American Red Cross has opened two evacuation shelters for mountain residents in Madera and Mariposa Counties who have been forced to leave their homes because of danger of flooding.

The shelters are at:

  • The Oakhurst Community Center at 39800 Fresno Flats Road in Oakhurst.
  • The New Life Christian Fellowship at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Red Cross volunteers are providing water, meals, and other resources to residents who have evacuated. The agency urges evacuated residents wo bring prescription medications they may need, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene supplies. Diapers, formula and toys are also recommended for children and infants.

Storm relief centers in Fresno

1:30 p.m.: The city of Fresno has opened four storm relief centers for homeless residents to escape the current series of storms battering the region.

The centers opened Monday and will remain open 24 hours a day through Sunday, Jan. 15. The centers are:

  • The Pinedale Community Center at 7170 N. San Pablo Ave. in the Pinedale neighborhood of northwest Fresno.
  • The Ted C. Wills Community Center at 770 N. San Pablo Ave., in central Fresno south of the Tower District.
  • The Maxie L. Parks Community Center at 1802 E. California Ave., in southwest Fresno.
  • The Sal Mosqueda Community Center at 4670 E. Butler Ave., in southeast Fresno.

City officials said the centers will provide three meals each day as well as cots and blankets for those seeking refuge from the storms that will flow through the region this week. While the centers are in use as storm relief centers, normal programming is suspended.

People who need a ride to one of the centers can use the city’s FAX buses free of charge, or call 311 to arrange for transportation through the Poverello House, a local homeless shelter and ministry.

Evacuation ordered at Bass Lake

12:15 p.m.: An RV park in the Madera County mountains is under an evacuation order because of the threat of flooding from heavy rains riding an atmospheric river soaked the central San Joaquin Valley on Monday.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued the orders for the Bass Lake RV Resort at 39744 Road 274 because “there is an immediate threat to life” from flooding and urging every one to leave “now.”

“The area is being closed to public access,” stated the advisory sent out by text message to residents in the area and posted to the department’s website at about 11:30 a.m.

Deputies are asking people in need of evacuation assistance to call 911 for help. As of noon Monday, the location for an evacuation shelter was not yet determined.

TV stations off air

12 p.m.: Gary Cocola, president and CEO of Cocola Broadcasting Companies in northwest Fresno, said all of the stations operated by his company – a collection of independent and low-power stations – had been knocked off the air at about 7:30 a.m. Monday by power outages at two foothill transmitter locations east of Fresno: Bear Mountain near the town of Squaw Valley and at Meadow Lakes near Auberry.

Jim Zahn, a consultant for Cocola, said several major network affiliates in Fresno also remained off the air, including NBC affiliate KSEE Channel 24, Fox affiliate KMPH Channel 26, CBS affiliate KGPE Channel 47, and others.

Cocola said viewers who receive those stations through a cable television subscription or streaming services were not affected because stations typically have a direct fiber-optic connection to the cable company and streaming services, but over-the-air viewers who get the signals through an antenna are affected.

Power outages

Thousands of PG&E customers were without power Monday morning as a strong atmospheric river moved into the Fresno area .

Close to 2,000 customers were reported without power just after 8 a.m. in a large area north of Fresno around Friant and Millerton Lake. Power had been restored there around 10:15 a.m.

Another outage in Auberry was impacting 412 customers. There was no estimate as to when power might be restored there.

PG&E also reported more than 800 customers experienced an outage east of Clovis near Shaw and Academy avenues. Power had been restored there by around 9:20 a.m.

The outages were just some of the affects of the storm, which was expected to bring two to three inches of rain to Fresno by Tuesday.

Fresno-area flooding

Throughout various parts of Fresno and the greater Fresno area, drivers encountered flooded intersections as storm drains struggled to keep up with the downpours which began Sunday night and continued into Monday afternoon. The threat of drivers losing control of their cars due to hydroplaning – or standing water interfering with the grip of tires on the road – was also a concern.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPNfw_0k8m626K00
Westbound traffic along Clinton Ave. splashes through the flooded intersection at Maroa Avenue as an atmospheric river continues to dump rain Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch Continues as Heavy Rainfall is Expected Beginning Saturday Morning for Most of Central California - Includes Fresno, Merced, Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite

January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports Environmental conditions are favorable for heavy rainfall in most of Central California Saturday and Saturday night, which could result in flooding. Pay close attention to the weather and be ready to move to higher ground quickly. Flood Watch. National...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
fresyes.com

Where to play in the snow close to Fresno?

It’s that time of the year to go play in the snow. This is a tough topic as we know that’s going to mean something very different for each person. For the family, it’s getting the kids all bundled up in all the gear, finding the sleds, the saucers, and anything else that’ll slide down a hill. Finding that one lost mitten. Pile all of that in the car and start driving. Bathroom breaks aside, you are looking for the closest place possible. You know that with the first sighting of snow along the highway comes the comes the invertible and highly repeated “Are we there yet?“. Closer is better.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?

While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
FRESNO, CA
People

Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video

The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What’s left of the Friday strip mall fire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s believed that a fire on Friday that destroyed several businesses in Fresno was set on purpose. Fresno Fire released security video of suspects caught on camera moments before the flames start. This video shows two people breaking into the Blendz Barber Lounge by throwing bricks through the front window. Officials […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
15K+
Followers
325
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy